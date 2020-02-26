[johor-sultan-leaves-bukit-timbalan-after-conference-with-condition-assemblymen]

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar leaving the Sultan Ibrahim Making following conference the condition assemblymen at Bukit Timbalan in Johor Baru February 26, 2020. — Photograph by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has finished his assembly with a majority of the state’s assemblymen whom he summoned to the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim administrative developing in Bukit Timbalan in this article now.

Far more than 50 assemblymen turned up for the assembly scheduled for two.30pm right now.

It is recognized that he questioned the state assemblymen to point out their alternative amongst the Pakatan Harapan (PH) or the new blended coalition.

The matter was confirmed by a number of assemblymen who ended up achieved by reporters outdoors Bukit Timbalan just after the assembly

Between them was Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Kota Iskandar assemblyman Dzulkefly Ahmad, who claimed the sultan met them independently for underneath five minutes.

“I built my choice and it went effectively. I thank the Sultan of Johor for assisting to solve this political crisis,” stated Dzulkefly, who is also the Johor Amanah deputy chief.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Bekok assemblyman S. Ramakrishnan reported the sultan questioned all assemblymen to point out their stand on their assist for PH or the new combined coalition that took only much less than a moment.

Sultan Ibrahim, who earlier arrived at 2.44pm, was seen leaving the building at about 5.09pm.

He was followed by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Amid people seen exiting Bukit Timbalan previously were being Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Gambir assemblyman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president.

Individuals that were not present was Amanah deputy president and Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and Johor Bersatu chief and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.