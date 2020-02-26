[johor-sultan-to-fulfill-all-state-reps-currently-amid-risk-of-hung-assembly]

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar arriving at the Bukit Timbalan administrative developing in Johor Baru February 26, 2020. — Pics by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Johor’s 56 state assemblymen have been summoned to surface before Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Bukit Timbalan administrative developing below right now.

It is understood that the assemblymen have been summoned to give their sights to Sultan Ibrahim concerning the most up-to-date political circumstance in the region, specially in Johor.

Most of the state assemblyman from the two Pakatan Harapan (PH) and also Barisan Nasional (BN) arrived by two.30pm.

Sultan Ibrahim, who personally drove a ruby pink Rolls Royce athletics utility automobile, arrived at two.44pm.

At current, there is no formal statement issued by the Johor palace or the condition government.

For Johor, it has been widely speculated that the southern state will see a hung point out assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor condition assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and a person from PAS.