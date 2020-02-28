[johor-wellbeing-dept-denies-promises-6-tnb-stores-pose-higher-challenges-of-covid-19]

Persons putting on face masks are pictured exterior Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — The Johor Condition Overall health Division (JKNK) denies a declare that six Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) stores at three districts in the point out are categorised as significant hazards for the Covid-19 an infection.

JKNK, in a statement which was uploaded on its official Fb web site, claimed the allegation that went viral on social media was not accurate.

“The general public is urged not to spread the invalid news due to the fact it can bring about worry and those people who do so can be billed under Segment 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” according to the statement.

All those uncovered responsible could be fined a most RM50,000 or jailed not much more than just one calendar year, or both of those, as properly as an supplemental penalty of RM1,000 for each working day if the offence was ongoing.

Prior to this, it was viraled on social media that six TNB outlets, particularly, Johor Bahru, Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Johor Bahru, Johor Jaya, Pasir Gudang, Pontian and Kulai, had been categorised as significant challenges in the spreading of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Johor TNB retail division, shopper provider head Datuk Baderul Sham Saad, when contacted by Bernama, mentioned the temperature checks on members of the general public, carried out in front of the TNB outlet premises, have been an early avoidance evaluate which had been carried out for the past two times. — Bernama