Jojo Diaz overcomes the horror cut to defeat Tevin Farmer and become world champion

Jojo Diaz prevailed against Tevin Farmer in Miami on Thursday evening and became world champion.

The 27-year-old American picked up the injury on lap two due to an accidental head collision, and commentators initially suspected that the battle would surely end as a result.

Diaz showed a big heart to continue

However, since there was no blood flowing from the wound, Diaz was able to continue fighting.

The struggle itself showed a clash of styles.

Slick Boxer Farmer was put under pressure by Diaz, who was initially forced to adjust his game plan due to the cut.

He had adjusted in the second half and hardly minded when he apparently won every lap on the track.

Surprisingly, the cut didn’t bleed heavily

When the fight ended, Diaz was declared the winner with points 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

He celebrated with excitement when the decision was read and was crowned world champion for the first time in his career.