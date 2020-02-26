jojo-opens-up-about-stress-to-get-rid-of-pounds-from-previous-label-when-she-was-a-teen

Wed, 26 February 2020 at 3: 35 pm
- JoJo reveals the diet her previous label place her on to shed bodyweight when she was young – TooFab
- Robert Pattinson is sharing his crimson carpet style regret, and it’s from his Harry Potter days – Just Jared
- Pete Davidson talked about Ariana Grande in his stand-up special – TooFab
- Harry Variations is opening up about his Valentine’s Day theft for the very first time – Just Jared
- The Walt Disney Organization has announced some shake-ups in it’s leadership – Lainey Gossip
- Aly Raisman is dishing on remaining additional cozy with her overall body – YSBNow
Like Just Jared Jr. on FB
Photos: Getty
Posted to: JoJo, Newsies