Jojo Rabbit – film review Jojo Rabbit film review Tim Cooper

Jojo Rabbit

Dir: Taika Waititi

Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen

Playing time: 108 minutes

On general release

An overwhelming comedy about Nazis and Jews really shouldn’t work. But Jojo Rabbit’s perfect balance between hilarity and sentiment has hit a chord with film fans and it picks up prizes for the Oscar night, where it wins six prizes. Tim Cooper joins the fan club.

Anyone who is a fan of Wes Anderson should love Jojo Rabbit. It’s a side-splitting Holocaust comedy (yes!) Directed and produced by a Maori-Jewish comedian (yes!), Who also plays the lead role as Hitler (yes!), In a warm story about love, reconciliation and survival in Nazi Germany (yes again!). In fact, it is more Wes than Wes.

Bright colors, different camera angles, crazy costumes, comic capers with comic caricatures (Stephen Merchant as Gestapo officer! Rebel Wilson as Hitler youth instructor! Sam Rockwell as one-eyed gay Wehrmacht captain! Writer / director Taika Waititi himself as an idiot and extraordinary camp Fuhrer!) In combination with a sharp script full of jokes without color.

The warm heart of the film lies in the performances of 10-year-old English newcomer Roman Griffin Davis as the titular Jojo, a fatherless Hitler youth enthusiast whose blind fanaticism is challenged by his suppressed sensitivity (he gets his nickname when he is teased because he is being teased refused to show his ‘masculinity’ by killing a rabbit) when he finds a teenage Jewish girl, Elsa (an equally strong performance by New Zelander Thomasin McKenzie) hidden in his house.

Powerful and contradictory emotions emerge as the couple reluctantly get to know each other, bound together by the realization – carefully explained to Jojo (and us) by Elsa – that when Jojo surrenders her, he and his mother (Scarlett Johansson, delivering a hilarious turn in a series of fantastic designer outfits and a particularly elegant Tyrolean hat) will be collected as employees and killed.

Strangely (anyway, in my opinion), the film “divided the critics,” with Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian, especially in his objection. The most striking is that he didn’t find it funny while I fell from my chair, not least when Elsa Jojo spoke of his paper-thin faithfulness to the wilting removal: “You are not a Nazi, Jojo. You are a ten-year-old child likes to dress up in a funny uniform and want to be part of a club. “

Moral or political objections (and there have inevitably been some – although I have noticed that Jewish publications have often been overly praised) seem misleading for a film whose main purpose is to ridicule fanaticism and hatred: it is actually announced on the posters as “an anti-hate satire”. And heaven knows we could do one of them now.

Behind the belly laughs – and whatever the critics found in the privacy of their private screening room, there were many in the cinema where I saw him – it is a powerful story about love that hates triumph with a big heart. I found it enormously moving and I could not recommend it more strongly.

All words by Tim Cooper. You can find more of Tim’s writing about Louder Than War at his author archive. He is also on Twitter as @TimCooperES.

More about Jojo Rabbit on the official Fox Searchlight website.

