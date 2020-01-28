JoJo says his plan to land Tevin Farmer worked perfectly

RINGSIDE 28/01/2020

JoJo Diaz is ready to take over the Tevin Farmer super featherweight IBF title and end the war of words by competing against the belt on Thursday night at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live at DAZN in the US and at Sky Sports in the UK.

Diaz (30-1 15 KOs) is chasing the second attempt for a world title after falling short against Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight band in May 2018 and missing the weight against Jesus Rojas for the WBA crown three months later would have.

With three wins in 2019 and a shot by Farmer (30-4-1 6 KOs), the Californian classified 130 pounds as his sweet spot. There was also a meeting of the two on social media in Las Vegas during Canelo Alvarez. The fight against Daniel Jacobs aroused great interest on Thursday evening.

Despite the tensions between them, Diaz has great respect for the champion and knows that he has to penetrate the slippery defenses of the “American Idol” to take the title from farmers.

“I wanted the best for a world title and that’s Tevin Farmer,” said Diaz. “I started calling him because I knew I would be on the leaderboard. I talked to him at the Las Vegas press conference, I threw the hook and he broke and fell into my network, started talking to him and everyone wanted the fight to happen.

“Farmer could have chosen an easier fight, but he has to prove a lot to the critics and himself that he is the best in the division, and I think I have to prove a lot too.” He talked a lot, so I hope he supports it and brings it.

“I learned a lot from the Russell fight because I knew I had to take more risks. I could have had him and won the fight, I feel like a better fighter than he, but I let go of the gas and I didn’t open as much as I should, but it was a learning experience for me and it was done am the fighter that i am today.

“I am hungrier than ever. I know that Tevin is a very good fighter, but I have a lot at stake and it is a chance of my life and I have to show everyone that I am the next star in the sport.

“I can’t wait to silence this guy. He’s a damn good fighter, don’t get me wrong. He’s a world champion for a reason, he knows how to win, he’s a talented defensive boxer, he knows how to evade and miss and how to win rounds. But he has never fought against a tough guy like me, his defense was against good fighters, but none of the levels I bring with me. I feel like an elite Level type and I have a championship pedigree and it will come out on Thursday night.

“I don’t want easy fights. I could have gone an easier way, but that wouldn’t satisfy me. I want to go out there and prove that I’m going to fight the best, and I want to win a world title by taking it off the champion. Tevin is now the best fighter with 30 kg and I want to dethrone him, and that would be the most satisfying way to make my dream come true.

“If he wants to go in there that’s cool for me, that’s my cup of tea, but if he wants to move around and work out his angles and is smart, trust me, I have everything to capitalize on and make the right settings hurt him, brake him and land devastating shots. I don’t see 12 rounds, I think I’ll hurt him and let him feel my shots. I am happy and ready to do 12 laps with him. I won’t swing after the fence, that’s what he wants. I’m going to wage a smart fight. “

Diaz and Farmer have a huge action night during Super Bowl week when Demetrius Andrade (28-0 17 KOs) uses his WBO world middleweight belt against Luke Keeler (17-2-1 5 KOs), the united world champion in super Bantamweight, Daniel Roman, defended (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defended his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs) and YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEsonGib, who competed against each other on their pro-debut.

Anthony Sims Jr. (20: 0-18 KOs) is fighting for his first championship title against Roamer Alexis Angulo (25: 1 – 22 KOs) and many young talents are in action with Movladdin Biyarslanov (5: 0) 4 KOs), Austin Williams (4-0 3 KOs), Alexis Espino (4-0 3 KOs), Otha Jones III (4-0 1 KOs) and Avril Mathie (4-0-1 2 KOs).