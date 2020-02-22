[jojo-siwa-appears-to-be-like-completely-different-for-her-physical-appearance-on-‘the-substitute’]

JoJo Siwa is rocking a overall opposite glimpse for her visitor look on The Substitute!

The 16-year-previous entertainer ditches her blonde ponytail and sparkly outfits to engage in a substitute staff member at a area centre subject excursion on an all new episode of the Nickelodeon series.

“Substitute trainer JoJo ready to train some unsuspecting youngsters 🤣 make absolutely sure you view The Substitute tonight on @nickelodeon at 8p/9c!!!” JoJo teased on Instagram.

If you didn’t know, The Substitute is a hidden camera prank present where stars are transformed by a workforce of special consequences artists to go undercover as substitute instructors to shock a course of unsuspecting students.

JoJo is at present acquiring ready to head back out on the road to go on her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Be absolutely sure to look at out the dates and get your tickets just before they promote out again!

Tune in to see JoJo Siwa on an all new episode of The Substitute TONIGHT (February 22) at 9/8c on Nickelodeon!

