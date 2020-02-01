JoJo Siwa ends in January 2020 with a sincere letter to fans: “Life can change in seconds” | JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa said goodbye to January 2020 in an emotional message to fans.

The 16-year-old host – who recently teased new music – went to Instagram Friday, January 31 to share her thoughts.

“Okay … January was difficult,” she captioned a dark photo of herself taken from behind. “I think the past 31 days have been some of the longest, most tiring, hardest and most stressful of all time. BUT…. That being said…. January 2020 was also one of the most rewarding months of my life. ”

“I cried, I laughed, I was happy, I had fun, I was sad, I was confused, I was everywhere, but tonight I am really falling asleep happy, ”she continued. “I realized that this month, I moved to a new house, I went on tour in Australia, I filmed a TV show, I shot 2 clips and much more. And I haven’t had a day off. BUT…. I have so many good things for which I must be thankful, and one thing is certain, I am particularly thankful to my people. I would not have gone through all the difficult moments of this month without them. “

“Thank you to my family, friends and you,” she wrote. “One thing everyone has learned this month is that life can change in seconds. Cherish every moment, count every day / hour / minute, do something everyday that makes you smile. And tell people that you love, that you love them. Looking at this month, I am nothing short of proud. I did it. And it’s only just started. 2020 is the year to work hard and be happy. Oh, and about this photo … well this month, I went “nonstop” every day. It was yesterday. Welcome to my show, my life. “.”

She added in her stories: “It took me 1 hour to write this message. But. I said exactly what I wanted, so read it. “

Check-out JoJo Siwa on the North American leg of his D.R.E.A.M. The Tour starts in March!

