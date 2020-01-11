JoJo Siwa teases the North American leg of his D.R.E.A.M. Round! | JoJo Siwa

Loading...

JoJo Siwa getting ready to bring him DREAM. Round in the United States and Canada!

The 16-year-old artist went to Instagram on Saturday January 11 to share this exciting news with fans.

“Soooo excited to be back on tour !!!!”, she captioned the video below. “I will be back in the United States and Canada from March !!!!! WE HAVE ADDED MORE THAN 50 CITIES !!! ”

“I can’t wait for you to see everything I’m working on !!!”, she added. “GET YOUR TICKETS NOW BEFORE THEY ARE SOLD OUT! JoJoDreamTour.com.”

The new dates in the United States and Canada have been added from March to June.

“You don’t want to miss this show,” Jojo says in the clip. “It’s so much fun, you’re going to have the best night of your life.”

JoJo Siwa started the Australian part of her tour yesterday, and will end on January 18.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa announces a personal donation of $ 100,000 to Australia before the start of the tour

