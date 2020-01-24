Joke is not on Sara Feigenholtz this time because she is replacing John Cullerton in the Senate

Yo, Ha, Ho!

Retired senator / senate president John Cullerton’s personal choice of state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz because its replacement has been described as an extraordinary landing at the perfect airport.

In a Facebook message that reads as fan mail akin to a love letter, Feigenholtz blows air kisses to “my mentor, former boss, the person who first encouraged me to go to public office.”

Feigenholtz was hired as Cullerton 38 years ago as an assistant at Cullerton, appointed Tuesday by Dem Party Commissioner to occupy Cullerton’s North Side seat in the 6th Senate District.

Although she describes her former boss as “compassionate and cool in the head,” she also claims “he has a GREAT sense of humor.”

“It was great to make a joke of his jokes when he was on stage,” says Feigenholtz to Sneed.

“It was so much fun. But I will never forget one night years ago when I visited John and his family at their home and he took a picture of me while Pam was preparing the food – he claimed he was going to do it in an “Administrative Aid of the Year”.

“Imagine my shock when I opened the email from the Midwest Truckers Association three weeks later, congratulating me for being a finalist in their Midwest Truckers Queen competition! It was also accompanied by my photo on the side of a truck! “

Feigenholtz added: “I am now looking forward to a return to more cheerfulness prepared by John’s next fun joke or delicious joke.”

Bridget blocks the door.

The Lightfoot hot foot. . .

No humility here: the most arrogant reaction of the week of Sneed goes to the mayor Lori Lightfoot for publicly slamming Dem presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for not calling her to seek a presidential approval.

Consider: in an interview this week, Lightfoot told Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet that she ‘apparently is not progressive enough for them’.

Great sorrow, Lori.

Rule it in.

Ka-ching!

Sneed hears that 12,328 people have paid $ 453.5 million in property tax for the first installment of their property tax bill in Cook County that is not due before March 3.

“It’s pretty moving,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas they noticed that people have all kinds of financial pressure and still pay their tax bill early.

Please note: the second installment to be paid in August reflects the increase in the tax assessment and tax rates.

Yikes!

Sneedlings. . .

Missing or not? Ex-Ald. Danny “The wire” Solis seen breakfast friday in Meli Cafe on Dearborn St … . Saturday’s birthdays: Alicia Keys, 39; Jenifer Lewis, 63; and Brittany Cartwright, 31 … . Sunday birthdays: Ellen DeGeneres, 62; Wayne Gretzky 59; and Vince Carter 43.