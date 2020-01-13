“Joker” leads Oscar nominations with 11, “Irishman,” “1917” follow

Loading...

It would not be the 2020 Academy Award nominations without surprises and shocking omissions. These entries come in the history books as being the best cinema of 2019.

The violent, controversial “Joker” was not expected to lead with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, followed by three films with 10 nominations each:

Quentin Tarantino’s ode to 1969 Hollywood “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, the epitaph of Martin Scorsese for the gangster film with “The Irishman” and Sam Mendes’ WWI thriller “1917”.

This image published by Universal Pictures shows George MacKay, in the middle, in a scene from “1917” directed by Sam Mendes. (François Duhamel / Universal Pictures via AP)

The nominees for Best Picture (all nominations are listed below) have chosen nine out of a possible 10. The Chinese-American drama ‘The Farewell’ is missing.

The recording of Best Actor Jonathan Pryce for playing the current Pope Francis in “The Two Popes” can be called a surprise. That left out? Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Adam Sandler, a longshot for “Uncut Gems”, Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton (“The Rocketeer”) and Eddie Murphy (“My Name” Is Dolemite ”).

Although Awkwafina was not nominated, there were no real surprises in the Best Actress race, except to note that the first candidate Scarlett Johansson (“Wedding Story”) is now a double candidate with a nod of the best supporting role for “Jojo Rabbit “.

This image released by Netflix shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” (Netflix via AP)

In Best Male Supporting Actor, Jamie Foxx was not nominated for ‘Just Mercy’ and Willem Dafoe not for ‘The Lighthouse’ either.

Kathy Bates won a nod of the best supporting role for “Richard Jewell” was a nice surprise, but the absence of Jennifer Lopez for “The Hustlers” was a shock.

The best nominees for costumes are usually pieces from the 70s, but the ‘Dolemite’ from the 70s, designed by last year’s winner, Ruth Carter, did not score, nor did the extensive 1920s gowns from ‘Downton Abbey – The Movie ‘.

Among the nominees for Best Documentary and Best International Feature (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film), only “Honeyland” from Northern Macedonia was nominated in both categories. Several nominations for “Parasite” in South Korea and “Pain and Glory” in Spain were expected.

Disney usually dominates the Animated Feature category, but “Frozen II” was stiff (although “Toy Story 4” remains the favorite). Netflix scored two nominations here with “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body”.

Yes, there are no women in the list of best directors, but with “Parasite” -helmer Bong Joon Ho it is at least not entirely #OscarsSoWhite. The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC-TV 9 February.

The nominees

Best photo

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney / Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Wedding story” (Netflix)

“1917” (universal)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Dear director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Dear actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (‘Wedding story’)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Dear actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (‘Wedding story’)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting role

Tom Hanks (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Female supporting role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (‘Wedding story’)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (‘Little Women’)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Custom scenario

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best original scenario

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (‘Wedding story’)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (‘1917’)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (‘Parasite’)

Animated function

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world” “

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing link”

“Toy Story 4”

International feature film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and glory”

“Parasite”

Best documentary

“American factory”

“The cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Best suit design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Film editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Makeup and hairstyles

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Original score

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original song

“(I am going) love me again” (Elton John, “Rocketman”)

“Im Standing With You (” Breakthrough “

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Production design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Edit sound

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Mix sound

“Advertisement Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The lionking”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Documentary (short subject)

“In the absence”

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone if you are a girl”

“I am overwhelmed by life”

“St. Louis Superman ”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short film (animation)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Short film (live promotion)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta football club”

“The neighbor’s window”

“Saria”

“A sister”