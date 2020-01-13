“Joker” leads the Oscar race with 11 nominations

Another year, another series of nominations, another opportunity to argue with loved ones and strangers. That’s right, dear ones: The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards has been published and marks another chaotic year of cinema.

Joker has won eleven nominations, including Best Film, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Phillips himself competes against the Irish director Martin Scorsese, their earlier work served as a clear influence on the super villain film. Expect chaos when Phillips nods.

Elsewhere it was once … Hollywood did really well, along with the Golden Globes hit of 1917.

Scarlett Johansson Actor nominations in the lead and support category for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit were collected, while Adam Driver, the co-star of Marriage Story, also played in the mix for Best Actor.

As for notable exclusions? Shit, there’s enough for a whole other article. For now, turn to this information:

best picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

direction

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix – joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History

Saoirse Ronan – Little women

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – marriage history

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – bomb

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Lawrence Scher – Joker

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Robert Richardson – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Costume design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges – Joker

Jacqueline Durran – Little women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Documentary (feature)

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Documentary (short topic)

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

cut

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford V Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth – Joker

Yang Jinmo – parasite

International feature film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and fame (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Make-up and hair styling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou – Joker

Jeremy Woodhead – Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole – 1917

Music (original score)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little women

Randy Newman – marriage history

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original song)

Randy Newman – I can’t let you turn away from Toy Story 4

Elton John and Bernie Taupin – (I will love myself again) from Rocketman

Dianne Warren – I stand with you from the breakthrough

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Into the Unknown from Frozen II

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo – Get Up From Harriet

product design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková – Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – 1917

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo – Parasite

Short film (animated)

Daria Kashcheeva – Dcera (daughter)

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – Hair Love

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson – Kitbull

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre – unforgettable

Siqi Song – sister

Short film (live action)

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon – Brotherhood

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club

Marshall Curry – The Neighbour’s Window

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre – Saria

Delphine Girard – A sister

Sound Editing

Donald Sylvester – Ford V Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray – Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate – 1917

Wylie Stateman – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

sound mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano – Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow – Ford V Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland – Joker

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Visual effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick – Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli – The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman – The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (adapted script)

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Writing (original screenplay)

Rian Johnson – knife out

Noah Baumbach – marriage history

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – parasite