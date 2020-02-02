Joker star Joaquin Phoenix joins London protesters hanging from huge vegan banner

Joaquin Phoenix, Oscar and BAFTA nominee, called on people to “become vegans” as he led a protest for animal equality in central London.

The Hollywood A-lister used its pulling power to rally a group of activists for a demonstration where it dropped a 390 square foot banner from Tower Bridge that said, “Industrial agriculture is destroying our planet. Become a vegan.”

He called on people to part with animal products before Sunday’s Bafta awards ceremony, where he is in the running for the Best Leading Actor Award for his lead role in Joker.

This is the latest protest campaign by the fierce animal rights activist, vegan since the age of three.

Phoenix, 45, later responded to growing criticism that people in glamorous industries like the best actors are unable to preach about climate change because they live in a world of frequent theft and high carbon footprints.

After the protest, he said, “We are all hypocritical in some ways. We are all struggling with the right thing to do and we are making mistakes.

“The industry consumes a lot of energy and a lot of resources, so the way to mitigate that for me is to maintain a vegan lifestyle.”

He convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that manages the Golden Globes, to serve his first all-vegan menu at last month’s star dining.

He added: “I think this is part of our call to the awards ceremonies because there are so many people going to the awards and the cars they use – the only thing they can do is prepare the herbal meal.

“I think we just have to try to find that balance. No one is perfect but we are all trying to understand it.

“Instead of making judgments and attacking each other, we should try to help each other and inform each other about how we can change.

“There are many improvements I can make in my own life and I try to do it.”

He appeared at the protest to support Animal Equality, which is an international organization that works with society, governments and businesses to try to end cruelty to farm animals.

