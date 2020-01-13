“Joker”, “The Irishman” leads the Oscar nominations for 2020

The Oscar nominations for 2020 were announced this morning (January 13), and Todd Phillips’ super villain Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s long mob drama The Irishman, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I drama, each of which received 10 nominations.

Greta Gerwig’s little women have received several nominations, including “Best Film”. However, she was ranked the best director, which means that the nominees in this category are again exclusively men.

The full list of nominees can be found below. The Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 9th.

Best picture:

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Main actor:

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting cast:

Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Director:

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Animated feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Animated short film:

“Dcera”, Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet

“Sister”, Siqi Song

Custom script:

Irishman Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

Knife out, Rian Johnson

Marriage story, Noah Baumbach

1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematography:

Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917 Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best documentary feature:

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Best documentary short topic:

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Best live action short film:

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Best international feature film:

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

parasite

Cut:

Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:

Ford vs. Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917 Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mix:

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Product design:

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917 Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

Original score:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage story, Randy Newman

1917 Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

The king, Nicholas Britell

Original Song:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4

“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2

“Get up,” Harriet

Make-up and hair:

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Costume Design:

Irishman Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little women, Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual effects:

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Read the full story at Variety