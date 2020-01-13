“Joker”, “The Irishman” leads the Oscar nominations for 2020

The Oscar nominations for 2020 were announced this morning (January 13), and Todd Phillips’ super villain Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s long mob drama The Irishman, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I drama, each of which received 10 nominations.
Greta Gerwig’s little women have received several nominations, including “Best Film”. However, she was ranked the best director, which means that the nominees in this category are again exclusively men.
The full list of nominees can be found below. The Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 9th.
Best picture:
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Main actor:
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting cast:
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Director:
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Animated feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Animated short film:
“Dcera”, Daria Kashcheeva
“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry
“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan
“Memorable,” Bruno Collet
“Sister”, Siqi Song
Custom script:
Irishman Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knife out, Rian Johnson
Marriage story, Noah Baumbach
1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography:
Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917 Roger Deakins
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best documentary feature:
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Best documentary short topic:
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
Best live action short film:
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
Best international feature film:
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite
Cut:
Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
Ford vs. Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917 Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mix:
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Product design:
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917 Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee
Original score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage story, Randy Newman
1917 Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
The king, Nicholas Britell
Original Song:
“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
“Get up,” Harriet
Make-up and hair:
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design:
Irishman Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little women, Jacqueline Durran
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual effects:
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.
Read the full story at Variety