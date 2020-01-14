“Joker” tops Oscar nominations – who is smiling now?

The starting signal for the 92nd annual Academy Awards has been fired, and surprisingly “Joker” by Todd Phillips, panned by many of my colleagues, leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best photo, director, actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and adapted scenario . Greetings, “Joker”, as I said in my rave review.

While Scarlett Johansson joined only 11 other actors in scoring two nominations in the same year (best actress for “Marriage Story” in support of “Jojo Rabbit”), the Academy continues to shun women in the best director category. This despite the Oscar-worthy work of former nominee Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”). Only five women, including Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), have been nominated for the director prize. Only Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) has won.

Yes, the direction category is strong: the legendary Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) achieved his ninth nomination, the aforementioned Phillips, Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), who won at the Golden Globes, was excluded from the best actress race, perhaps squeezed out by Cynthia Erivo of the inferior biopic “Harriet.”

Breakout South Korean hit “Parasite” has been nominated for six prizes, including the best photo. It is the sixth film that is nominated for both photos and films in a different language, including ‘Roma’, ‘Z’, ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’. Boston Pops Laureate conductor John Williams scored his record 47th nomination this morning for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Joker,” an R-rated, more than $ 1 billion dollar buzzing home movie, has hit a chord with his image of a crazy and violent protagonist struggling in a cruel society, where lonely young men have little to do except excitement issues on the street The film is the second comic book film (after “Black Panther”) that scores the best image button in a year in which Scorsese was famous for superhero films such as “amusement park rides”.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in JUDY; Photo credit: David Hindley; Thanks to LD Entertainment and attractions along the way

The nine best nominees – “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite “- paint together a relatively bleak portrait of this moment in the Academy Award and world history. The themes and protagonists include a crowd-assassin, an imaginary Adolf Hitler, a murderer’s clown, a marriage that becomes toxic, a hallucinating war film, a swinging 1960s film industry that is about to be shaken by Charles Manson and a family of criminals.

Actor nominees Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt (both “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and actress-recipients Saoirse Ronan, a four-fold nominee at the age of 25, and Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) should help the faltering to maintain viewing figures. Boo-hoo for “Frozen 2”? Not if you thought it was boring, just like me. The J.Lo “Hustlers” hype train had to break and it finally happened. After the surprising victory at the Golden Globes, the more traditional (and not so good) war drama “1917” could upset the crazy “Joker” apple cart. Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) are the best working leaders.

In anticipation of the outrage, academic press releases indicate that a record of 62 women was nominated for Oscars this year. Nevertheless, it is a crime to overlook Gerwig’s work in her moving and exciting adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s feminist novel from the 19th century.

(The host-free 92nd annual Academy Awards broadcast February 9 on ABC.)