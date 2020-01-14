‘Joker’ tops the Oscar nomination list, ‘1917’ and ‘Irishman’ are close behind, but female filmmakers are excluded

NEW YORK – filmmakers were banned, “Parasite” made history, and “The Joker” was supplanted by “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for Monday’s Oscar nominations.

Todd Phillips’ R-rated superhero cracker “Joker” crowned all films with 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman”, Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ sequel The story of the First World War “1917” was close behind with 10 nods each.

These four films were among the nine films nominated for the 92nd Oscar nomination. The others were: Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women”, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story”, Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany rage “Jojo Rabbit”, James Mangold’s racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” and Bong Joon Hos class satire “. Parasite ”- the first Korean film to be nominated and only the 11th non-English Best Picture nominee.

While “Joker”, which gave the DC Comics villain an antihero spin tailored by Scorsese, was expected to get good results on Monday, the Academy’s overwhelming support for a film that was far from a critical favorite was unexpected , The film’s nominations included Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Phillips.

Although a record of 62 women (or about a third of the nominees) were nominated on Monday, the Academy of Arts and Sciences put the greatest emphasis on a handful of boastful, man-made and man-made films that were virtuosic, spectacular, and famous based. For the 87th time, the category of directors was exclusively male.

Hollywood gave Netflix more nominations than ever in the midst of a change. The 10 nominations for “The Irishman” were the most successful for a Netflix film after “Roma” last year. Scorsese, a one-time winner of The Departed, was nominated for Best Director for the ninth time. The film also won nods for Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and his de-aging special effects. “We all sit on this picture,” Scorsese said in a statement.

“1917” tracked his Golden Globes win and strong opening weekend at the box office with nominations, not only for his technical successes (including Mendes ‘direction and Roger Deakins’ cinematography) but also for the best screenplay.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” was nominated in almost every category that was expected, including Tarantino for director and screenplay, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.

Despite a year in which women made historic profits behind the camera, female directors were again excluded from the best director. The most likely candidate was Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), who was nominated as the last woman for “Lady Bird” two years ago.

“Congratulations to these men,” said Issa Rae, who presented the nominees alongside John Cho.

There were many surprises. Awkwafina, who was on the verge of becoming the second American nominated in Asia (the first, Merle Oberon, nominated in 1936, hid her South Asian heritage), was not nominated for her celebrated main performance in “The Farewell”. Best cartoon was “Frozen 2”, the best cartoon ever; Beyonce for her song “The Lion King”; and the successful documentary “Apollo 11.”

Most blatantly, Jennifer Lopez, who has long been a pioneer for her performance in Hustlers, was also denied her first Oscar nomination.

These oversights have left the Oscars in their least diversified field since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite caused the film academy to diversify its members. The only nominated actress was Cynthia Erivo, the British actress, for her Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”. Last week, the British Film Academy only nominated white actors, which prompted Erivo to decline an invitation to the performance.

However, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made history for South Korea. Not only is it the first Korean film to be nominated for best international film, it is also the 11th non-English film to be nominated for best film. “Parasite”, which won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival last year, also received recognition for Bongs direction, best editing and best production design.

No filmmaker couple had an Oscar nomination morning like Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, director of the divorce drama “Marriage Story”. Her films were nominated for the best picture, the best screenplay (adapted for Gerwig; original for Baumbach) and six nominations in total.

The nominations for “Marriage Story” included nodding for the leading actors Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as well as Laura Dern for best supporting actress. Johansson, who was also nominated for her supporting role in “Jo Jo Rabbit”, became the first two nominations since Cate Blanchett did the feat in 2007.

Also nominated for the best actress was Renee Zellweger, who was the front runner for her Judy Garland in “Judy”, “Charlize Theron” (“Bombshell”) and “Soairse Ronan” (“Little Women”). Ronan is only 25 years old and now has four Oscar nominations.

Along with Driver, DiCaprio and Phoenix, Antonio Banderas was the best actor to play a semi-fictionalized version of director Pedro Almodovar in “Pain and Glory”. and Jonathan Pryce, who appears as Pope Francis in “The Two Popes”.

Tom Hanks received his first Oscar nomination since Cast Away 19 years ago for Mister Rogers in A Nice Day In The Neighborhood. But Pitt is the overwhelming favorite among the supporting actors. Pryces papal co-star Anthony Hopkins joined Pacino and Pesci.

In addition to Dern and Johnson, Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) were nominated for the best supporting actress.

American Factory, the first film by Barack and Michelle Obama’s recently launched production company “Higher Ground”, was nominated for the best documentary. Obama said, “We don’t see that kind of story often enough, and that’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.”

“Honeyland” about a beekeeper in rural Macedonia became the first film to be nominated for the best documentary and the best international film.

Also nominated for the best documentary are: “For Sama”, “The Edge of Democracy” and the Syrian civil war film “The Cave”. Feras Fayyad, director of “The Cave”, was nominated for his “Last Men in Aleppo” in 2018. But was unable to attend the Oscars when his visa was refused by President Donald Trump because of the travel ban.

The other nominees for the best international film were “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “Les Miserables” from France and “Corpus Christi” from Poland.

The nominees for the best animated feature film: “How to train a kite: the hidden world”; “Toy Story 4”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Missing link.”

After the most dominant box office year in Hollywood history, Walt Disney Co.’s top films – including the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” – were largely relegated to categories such as the best visual effects. The studio, which has never received an Oscar for the best picture, has some competitors through the takeover of 20th Century Fox in April: the nominees for the best picture “Ford v Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. ABC will broadcast the program again. The number of viewers rose last year by 12 percent to 29.6 million. Like last year, this year’s ceremony will do without a host.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS