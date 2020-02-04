‘Joker’ will be shown across the UK with a live orchestra this summer

Joker will be performing across the UK with a live orchestra this summer. You can see the full list of dates below.

The orchestra will play Hildur Guðnadóttir’s live score for the first time with the BAFTA Prize. Joker – Live in Concert starts on April 30th in London at the Eventim Apollo.

The orchestra will then tour the UK and Ireland, performing in Birmingham, Hill, York, Dublin, Cardiff, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Southend, Bath, Brighton, Poole, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Tickets are available for pre-sale on February 5 before general sale on February 7. Tickets can be bought here.

The composer Guðnadóttir said of the concert series: “I am thrilled to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra.

“When we recorded the music, the orchestra paid so much depth and attention to the performances that we literally held our breath during most of the recording sessions. It was a wonderful trip. I am very happy to be able to come back there and show it to an audience. “

“Joker: Live in Concert” will tour the UK this year. Credit: Press

The film’s director, Todd Phillips, added: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how excited we are to be working with SENBLA and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the audience to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting and stirring score, while at the same time testifying to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

Meanwhile, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix urged the film industry to dismantle a “suppression system” during his weekend BAFTAs 2020 acceptance speech. The star won lead actor for his role in joker at the award ceremony that took place in London on Sunday (February 2).

In his speech, Phoenix said that while he was “honored and privileged” to be present and received a lot of support from the BAFTAs organization, he was also “in conflict” because so many of my co-actors deserve it none have the same privilege. “

He added: “I think we are sending a very clear message to people with color who do not welcome you here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry, opportunities that we benefit from … I think people want to be valued and respected for their work. “

Joker won three prizes at the BAFTAs 2020, despite going into the night with eleven nominations. In addition to Phoenix’s nod as the main actor, he was also awarded trophies for casting and the original score. The full list of BAFTA winners can be found here.

Joker – Live in Concert concerts

April

30 – London Eventim Apollo

can

15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

16 – Hull Bonus Arena

17 – York Barbican

19 – Dublin Bord Gais

June

21 – Cardiff Millennium Center

24 – Sheffield City Hall

25 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

28 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

29 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30 – bathing forum

July

1 – Brighton Dome

2 – Poole lighthouse

5 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6 – Edinburgh Usher Hall