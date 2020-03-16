Jokowi: Indonesia has no designs still for Covid-19 lockdown | Environment

Jokowi reported the authorities was now getting a ‘social distancing’ technique. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 16 — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reported these days that Indonesia experienced no options as but to introduce lockdown actions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have to anxiety that firstly, a coverage on lockdowns, irrespective on a nationwide scale or the regional scale, is for the central governing administration to make. Regional governments can not make a decision (on lockdowns) and up to now, we are not thinking of any lock downs,” Jokowi reported.

He claimed this in a dwell deal with by means of the President’s Secretariat official YouTube account this afternoon.

Jokowi reported the Indonesian authorities was now taking a ‘social distancing’ solution to counter the unfold of the virus, by discouraging substantial scale gatherings, with the president also urging agencies and companies to carry out a operate from household policy for picked employees.

“Right now, the most vital factor wanted to be accomplished is how we can decrease human mobility from just one put to yet another, practise (social) distancing and cut down gatherings.

“The policy of learning, doing the job, and praying at household should be ongoing,” he said.

According to Achmad Yurianto, the Indonesian government’s spokesman on the Covid-19 outbreak, to date, the range of optimistic conditions stood at 134.

“There ended up 17 new situations today (117 yesterday), and a complete of five deaths so much,” he mentioned. — Bernama