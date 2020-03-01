joliet-diocese-urges-alterations-amid-coronavirus-issues

The Diocese of Joliet is urging church leaders to “err on the facet of caution” by making improvements to providers as new cases of coronavirus crop up all over the globe, which includes a single in the Chicago suburbs.

In a latest letter, Bishop Richard Pates encouraged all parishes to suspend handshaking or embracing in the course of the indicator of peace and to prevent doling out wine during communion. Pates said the new directive will remain in put “until these time as prudence dictates that our ordinary practices be resumed.”

“At this time, because of unfamiliar dimensions of this virus and its immediate spreading entire world-wide, prudence and prayer are called for,” he added.

A letter Bishop Richard Pates penned to parishes in the Diocese of Joliet regarding criteria being taken in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.

Pates even further advised these handing out communion to keep in mind to clean their hands and reminded unwell worshippers they aren’t obligated to go to Mass. Similar criteria are also being advised by the Archdiocese of Chicago, which has shared general public wellbeing information and facts about the coronavirus with faculties and parishes.

Nevertheless, Archdiocese of Chicago spokeswoman Susan Thomas mentioned the unfold of the coronavirus hasn’t prompted plans “to make provisions for the suspension of the indication of peace or Holy Communion from the Chalice” at its parishes.

“[E]veryone ought to exercise prudence especially considering that it is cold/flu season,” Thomas mentioned. “As we carry on to watch its unfold, we could alter our liturgical methods.”

The heightened recognition will come as general public wellness officers announced Saturday that a man or woman in suburban Cook dinner County analyzed positive for coronavirus, marking the third verified case in Illinois.