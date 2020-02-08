Joliet West basketball: the great second half of Jaiden Lee leads Tigers past Hillcrest

Joliet West jumped in and out of the ranking this season behind the spectacular game of senior Jamere Hill. He evolved from almost a completely unknown to a Toledo recruit in just over a month.

But Hill has suffered a knee injury in recent weeks, one of the many Tigers who have sustained injuries. It has forced a first-year student, Jaiden Martin and a second-year student, Skyler Crudup, into the basic formation. Both were in the second team two weeks ago.

On Saturday at the Romeoville Shootout at Lewis University, junior Jaiden Lee played a gutty, aggressive performance to lead number 14 Joliet West past number 22 Hillcrest 57-55.

Lee scored 21 points, 19 in the second half.

“Without Jamere, one of our best players, we just had to play hard and do what we could to win,” Lee said. “We defended and recovered.”

Lee is already well appreciated by the recruiting assessors, but this is the first time he has the weight of the team on his shoulders.

“His ability to score in trusses and his versatility in height are so special,” said Tigers coach Jeremy Kreiger. “I looked at him and told him to take it home. He made large shots, made large free throws that he guarded with length. He was very special to us. “

Hillcrest (17-8) led with seven in the middle of the fourth quarter, but the young Tigers (22-4) fought back in four points with 1:42 and did not let the Hawks go the rest of the way. Two free throws from junior Terrance Moncrief with 23 seconds to go gave the Joliet West the lead for good.

Hillcrest junior Mar’Keise Irving missed a potential starting three-pointer with seven seconds left and junior Julius Rollins had blocked a game-tying layup at the buzzer.

Moncrief didn’t play a ton of minutes until the injury bug hit the Tigers.

“We are very proud of Terrance,” said Kreiger. “He has had an up and down season. But it was huge to step on a college floor against a ranked team and make those free throws. And the defense he played to the extreme, forced them to go faster so they couldn’t block it. “

Irving led Hillcrest with 23 points. Rollins scored eight and Jakobi Heady added five points and nine rebounds.

Junior Trent Howland had 10 points and seven rebounds for Joliet West. Crudup scored 7 and grabbed four rebounds and Moncrief finished with six points. The Tigers managed to win, despite 26 turnovers.

“We cannot control four boys who roll ankles and one man who injures his knee,” said Kreiger. “But this only adds to our experience for the play-offs. When young boys can step back-to-back weekend against Bolingbrook and Hillcrest and still arrange things in a conference that sets us up for March because we want that sectional championship in Lockport. “

Kreiger said it could take two weeks for Hill to return from his knee injury, meaning he would be ready for the playoffs. But Joliet West does not fall apart without him.

“This shows us that we don’t need anyone to do anything,” Moncrief said. “We can come together as a team to win.”