Jon Bernthal will act as tennis instructor Rich Macci in Williams’ biography

Jon Bernthal will appear as tennis coach Rich Macci in a new film about Venus and Serena Williams.

King Richard will tell the story of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) and how he led his daughters – who grew up in the Compton, California working class – to tennis size.

Bernthal will step down from his role as Lee Iacocca in Ford V Ferrari and assume the role of Rich Macci, the man who, according to the deadline, is responsible for the training of Venus and Serena from a very young age.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the young Venus and Serena, while Aunjanue Ellis will play their mother Brandi.

Richard Williams with his daughters Venus and Serena 1991. CREDIT: Paul Harris / Online USA

King Richard is scheduled for release on November 25 and will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Smith is part of the production team, wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her brother Caleb Pinkett also act as executive producers.

Zach Baylin writes the script.

The Williams sisters were still in their teens when Serena (38) won the US Open in 1999 and Venus (39) won 2000 in Wimbledon. Serena won a total of 23 individual Grand Slam tournaments, while Venus won seven Grand Slam tournaments.

In the meantime, the Oscar nominations for 2020 were announced ahead of the award ceremony on February 9. Jon Bernthal’s Ford vs Ferrari has been nominated for four awards, including best film.