Jon Bon Jovi Performs New Song ‘Do What You Can’ All through ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ Advantage Display (Movie)

Jon Bon Jovi done a new song referred to as “Do What You Can” during past night’s (April 22) “Jersey 4 Jersey”, a star-studded one particular-night advantage demonstrate on behalf of the New Jersey Pandemic Reduction Fund (NJPRF) to battle the medical, social and economic impression of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most susceptible communities. Test out online video of his functionality beneath. Also scheduled to execute throughout the fundraiser ended up some of New Jersey’s most significant celebrities, such as Tony Bennett, Halsey and Bruce Springsteen.

Jon said that he wrote “Do What You Can” “about the scenario that we’re in,” referring to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the planet.

All on the web proceeds received from “Jersey 4 Jersey” go immediately to the NJPRF and support in the battle against the pandemic’s influence on New Jersey.

For supplemental details, check out njprf.org.

Additional than 2.6 million coronavirus instances have been reported throughout the world and more than 184,000 deaths so considerably, putting community wellbeing methods and unexpected emergency services beneath immense strain.

As previously reported, BON JOVI‘s new album, “Bon Jovi: 2020”, which was at first established for a May 15 launch, has now been delayed until finally the drop. The band’s U.S. tour in assistance of the LP, which was scheduled to start in June, has been canceled.

“Bon Jovi 2020” can make a wry reference to an election yr with the title, and album artwork that includes an American flag in the reflection of a pensive Jon Bon Jovi‘s sunglasses.

Jon formerly said about the album’s title: “The this means guiding it — you will find the evident. It truly is an election 12 months, and I couldn’t do any even worse. And I also have crystal clear vision. ‘This Household Is Not For Sale’ dealt with a whole lot of particular matters, and now it is at the rear of us. So, ‘2020’ — of training course, it is really an election yr, but far more importantly, it really is that I have distinct vision heading forward.”



