[jon-bon-jovi-recording-charity-one-at-abbey-road-studios-for-prince-harry’s-invictus-video-games]

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are collaborating on a little something particular for guidance of the Invictus Game titles.

A online video posted to Sussex Royal’s Instagram account on Thursday show the two in a text conversation.

According to the video clip, the New Jersey rocker will be in London future 7 days. He suggests he will not have his band, but will have “back again up.”

The Invictus Online games Foundation’s social account elaborated a small far more about the collaboration.

According to the foundation, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by Prince Harry at Abbey Street Studios, acknowledged for being the recording studio of The Beatles. Bon Jovi will be recording a charity solitary ” Unbroken” with the Invictus Match Choir.

The textual content dialogue goes like this:

Bon Jovi: Hey Harry, how’s it likely? Harry: Hey! I am great! Just livin’ on a prayer…What’s up? Bon Jovi: I’m in London on the 28th of February and have an concept…#Invictus Harry: Pleasant! Is it you and the band? Bon Jovi: Just me for now, but really don’t fear – I have bought some again up that I think will work… Harry: Ha! Do not count on me to sing..BUT I’ll give it a shot! The caption on the online video would make positive to point out that this was not a genuine textual content concept exchange.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will split totally free from the royal family members commencing March 31, the couple’s business introduced Wednesday.

The royal few surprised Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they required to phase again from royal obligations. Prince Harry stated he was getting a “leap of faith” in the transfer in an try to make a far more peaceful everyday living – a person totally free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and created about him due to the fact the day he was born.

Harry and Meghan will no lengthier use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the risk that the couple may well change their minds and return sometime in the long term.

The worldwide Invictus Game titles was started by Prince Harry for wounded users of armed expert services. This year’s online games just take put Might 9 to 16 in The Netherlands. The very first Invictus Games took put in September 2014.

