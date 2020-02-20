[jon-bon-jovi-recording-charity-single-at-abbey-highway-studios-for-prince-harry’s-invictus-games]

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are collaborating on a little something specific for help of the Invictus Online games.

A video clip posted to Sussex Royal’s Instagram account on Thursday present the two in a text dialogue.

According to the video clip, the New Jersey rocker will be in London up coming 7 days. He suggests he will not have his band, but will have “again up.”

The Invictus Game titles Foundation’s social account elaborated a small much more about the collaboration.

In accordance to the basis, Jon Bon Jovi will be joined by Prince Harry at Abbey Highway Studios, known for getting the recording studio of The Beatles. Bon Jovi will be recording a charity single ” Unbroken” with the Invictus Recreation Choir.

The text conversation goes like this:

Bon Jovi: Hey Harry, how’s it going? Harry: Hey! I am fantastic! Just livin’ on a prayer…What is up? Bon Jovi: I’m in London on the 28th of February and have an plan…#Invictus Harry: Wonderful! Is it you and the band? Bon Jovi: Just me for now, but will not fret – I’ve got some again up that I believe will function… Harry: Ha! Will not count on me to sing..BUT I’ll give it a shot! The caption on the online video makes positive to level out that this was not a actual textual content concept exchange.

Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan, will break absolutely free from the royal spouse and children beginning March 31, the couple’s workplace introduced Wednesday.

The royal couple shocked Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they wished to move again from royal duties. Prince Harry stated he was having a “leap of faith” in the shift in an try to establish a additional tranquil existence – one absolutely free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and composed about him considering the fact that the working day he was born.

Harry and Meghan will no more time use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the chance that the few may well improve their minds and return someday in the potential.

The global Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry for wounded customers of armed solutions. This year’s video games choose location Could 9 to 16 in The Netherlands. The very first Invictus Games took place in September 2014.

—-

The Associated Press contributed to this report.