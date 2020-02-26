jon-bon-jovi-sends-leeds-forward-patrick-bamford-motivational-message-on-talksport-as-bon-jovi-supporter-struggles-with-objective-drought

In a single of the strangest talkSPORT moments in latest memory, Leeds ahead Patrick Bamford was sent a motivational concept to end his aim drought – by tunes celebrity Jon Bon Jovi!

The award-winning Bon Jovi frontman joined Laura Woods and Tony Cascarino in the studio on Monday early morning, chatting about ingesting whisky with the Bayern Munich group, his really like of NFL, and the band’s new report.

But he was also quizzed on Bamford, the presently misfiring Leeds striker who is recognized to be a significant Bon Jovi lover.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Patrick Bamford is struggling right now – plainly he has not been carrying out his daily Bon Jovi listening

In actuality, he even went to check out the New Jersey rockers live when they performed at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in 2013!

Jon Bon Jovi is in fact aware of Bamford’s really like of his band, and explained to talkSPORT: “He will get enthusiastic listening to Bon Jovi prior to a activity – what could be superior than that?”

Properly, the determination of listening to hits this kind of as Always, It’s My Lifetime, and the timeless Livin’ on a Prayer does not seem to be performing right now.

In actuality, Bamford is in the midst of a putting disaster as his target drought extends to 5 matches in advance of tonight’s Championship clash vs Middlesbrough.

So, if the new music of Bon Jovi is not doing work, how else can Bamford be determined to finally strike the back of the net yet again?

Well, talkSPORT considered a direct concept from Mr Bon Jovi himself might do the trick.

And Folks magazine’s ‘Sexiest Rock Star’ of 2000 duly obliged, sending Bamford a motivational message stay on air.

talkSPORT Attractive in 2000 and still captivating now – and that’s just Casc!

He started: “Patrick – I’m keeping your up coming recreation cheque! You rating, you get it… you do not score, you really don’t get it.

“How’s that for determination!”

He even reported Bon Jovi have received Bamford a new topic song, and it was introduced as the one Limitless very last week.

In his personal terms, the 57-12 months-old known as it ‘a huge upbeat arena-design and style Bon Jovi anthem’.

Now, everyone enjoys a person of those!

So, Patrick, if you are reading this: Listen to Jon Bon Jovi’s concept earlier mentioned and the new monitor below…

And, make sure you, for the rock superstar’s sake – Continue to keep the Faith and get your scoring boots back again on!