Jon Bon Jovi To Perform All through ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ Advantage Display

Apple Audio, Beats 1 and the Apple Tv app will livestream “Jersey 4 Jersey”, a star-studded a person-night time reward demonstrate on behalf of the New Jersey Pandemic Reduction Fund (NJPRF) to battle the professional medical, social and economic impression of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most susceptible communities. The fundraiser is established to attribute some of New Jersey’s most significant famous people, which includes Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, Jon Stewart, SZA and FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE as they raise funds to combat the affect of COVID-19.

Tune in stay Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Apple New music and Apple Television applications, pay attention to the audio on Beats 1, and also Shazam the are living present at any level all through the live stream to detect the tracks staying carried out for a total timeline of audio from the night, moreover website link to showcased articles in Apple Music from the artists executing.

For viewers that cannot make the reside party, examine back across Apple Audio, Beats 1 and the Apple Tv app for on-demand from customers viewings adhering to the clearly show.

All on-line proceeds received from “Jersey 4 Jersey” go right to the NJPRF and assistance in the fight from the pandemic’s effect on New Jersey.

For additional information, visit njprf.org.

Much more than 2.6 million coronavirus circumstances have been reported globally and much more than 181,000 deaths so much, putting community health programs and crisis expert services beneath huge pressure.

