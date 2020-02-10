Jon Jones compares himself to Mike Tyson after narrowly beating Dominick Reyes and says fans expect too much

Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

The light heavyweight UFC champion has brought out the very best in a decade and now holds the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC history.

Getty Images – Getty

Jon Jones has been unbeatable in the octagon so far

He won again at UFC 247, but Dominick Reyes urged him closer than anyone else during his dominant term.

Many fans thought Reyes would have won the first two rounds before Bones resumed, but the judges’ point cards left something to be desired.

When asked about the outcome after the fight, 32-year-old Jones answered clinically.

“He lost,” Jones said simply. “It was scarce, but it means that scarce only counts for horseshoes and hand grenades. He can try a thousand times. I think I’ll annoy him every time. “

Jones believes that due to all of his successes and the fact that no man has ever beaten him, fans keep him at a different level and victory is not enough.

“I have to watch, I think it was Gilbert Melendez and I think it was Dominick Cruz. They did an interview watching my Thiago Santos fight,” Jones continued.

“They watched it without comment and they watched it after some time and they were allowed to watch it without all the emotions. And they noticed that Jon really won this fight. So I think maybe I set a high standard.

Getty Images – Getty

Dominic Reyes unanimously lost to Jon Jones, but pushed him hard

“Out of thirty fights, maybe three people made me a competitive game,” he continued. “Seeing me being hit with black eyes doesn’t happen every time I show up. So people are definitely very excited, even if an opponent throws a kick.

“At some point I fell to the ground, I wasn’t injured and I bounced back, but the fans loved it! So it’s difficult when people expect big things from you at every moment. I’m still a martial artist like everyone else, I’m bleeding, I’m insecure, I’m weak, I’m in pain right now. “

“So it is difficult if you are not only fighting for these records, but also for the approval of these people. Every time you fight to look exceptional.” That is a lot of pressure. “

Jones also compared himself to Mike Tyson when he spoke of his inability to push his last two opponents away.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t get some of my fans, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, out of the way and they challenged me,” added Jones.

“And that’s a good thing. One of Mike Tyson’s biggest problems was that he was so dominant that people lost interest. Fans got their money’s worth tonight when they saw me go through the alarm clock and the heart of one Champions could see. It’s worth the $ 60 you paid for pay-per-view. So it’s good. It’s a good thing. “

Jon Jones after defeating Dominick Reyes

In fact, seven of Jones’ last nine defending titles have left the course, and it seems he has become like Floyd Mayweather after a while – just very, very good at winning.

The spectacular results are rarer, but the way Jones controls a fight and attracts his opponents – and his conditioning is really remarkable – is still the best in today’s game.