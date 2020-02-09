Jon Jones keeps Dominick Reyes with questionable scorecards, Valentina Shevchenko keeps

The UFC 247 left the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night, hosting a blockbuster double main event.

Two of the best mixed martial artists in the world performed at UFC 247 when Valentina Shevchenko defended her wife’s flyweight title and Jon Jones jeopardized his light heavyweight title.

Getty Images – Getty

Jon Jones before colliding with Dominick Reyes

We come to the results of the following main map:

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision

Lewis is one of the most devastating heavyweight knockout punches, and he faced an opponent in Latifi who made it out of the light heavyweight division.

With more than 10 fights at 20 kg, a Lewis-sized man would theoretically not be a good first opponent for Latifi, and the first round suggested that this was the case.

But the Latifi grew into the competition, pushing Lewis to the limits as the battle progressed. It might have been a unanimous victory in the end, but Lewis had to dig deep to earn it.

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic by split decision

This was a fantastic fight back and forth. Ige and Bektic were so well coordinated from the start that it was really a top fight.

There was no question that Ige won the first round and landed some heavy punches. However, Bektic dominated the second round with shots and a few arguments, where the commentators wondered if it would be a 10-8 round with the new rating.

In the third and final round, both men tried to get each other to the ground, and it was only Ige who, according to the judges, made the edge. Really could have gone either way.

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams KO over the first round

Adams was the most popular heading in the hometown and it had all the natural advantages that a fighter could have in terms of size and range.

However, Tafa did not read the script at all. The New Zealand heavyweight exploded in the middle of the first round at Adams with a straight right shot that caused Adams to crash and no longer looked back on the screen.

The Houston native was put down after realizing what had happened, but Tafa was all right with his knockout.

fight night

UFC 247: Jones – Reyes – Date, UK start time, combat map, TV channel and stream

do not miss

Watch UFC 247 for free while Jones Reyes takes over the TV channel and broadcasts the details

ZERO

Cerrone makes amazing revelations about his PPV earnings from McGregor fights

Good night

Let us remember when UFC champion Jon Jones had to revive a fan after strangling him

DOMINANT

Jon Jones explains why he is better than Khabib and deserves to be called the GOAT

nothing to hide

Jon Jones was tested 42 times in 2019 – but the UFC champion insists he’s clean

calendar

UFC 2020 schedule: All major upcoming events, including Jones and Khabib

graduation

Forbes reveals that UFC expert Rogan earns almost as much with his podcast as McGregor

no rematch

Khabib says he won’t beat Conor McGregor again – not even for $ 100 million

content

According to manager, Conor McGregor is happier at £ 170 with a possible slight return

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian on the third round of TKO

Shevchenko has been called one of the best mixed martial artists in the world for some time, but Chookagian is an expert in getting in and out, making sure her opponents can’t beat her.

That was not the case today. Shevchenko dominated the entire three rounds and there was only one winner. Eventually she got Chookagian on the floor and a mix of elbows and punches forced the referee to intervene.

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes on unanimous decision

Reyes surprised everyone with his ability to meet Jones in the first two rounds. He landed a straight line to the left that stopped Jones for a moment and he would not stop moving. However, he was likely to get tired in the third round and that was when Jones got his point.

Bones put pressure on Reyes with numerous kicks and timed goals and scored two takedowns. These shootings didn’t matter, but Reyes survived at that point.

In the end Jones was declared the winner 49-46, 48-47, 48-47. These championship rounds made the difference for the champion.