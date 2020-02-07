Jon Jones vs. Dominic Reyes – the big questions – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf9f2f86ad621457a0a13c44f7c7aad7711%

Jon Jones returns this weekend and is on the eve of history when he faces Dominick Reyes on UFC 247.

The light heavyweight king faces the undefeated kings at the Toyota Center in Houston; Another win would be his title number 14 triumph, which would represent the largest amount in the UFC.

Jones is no longer in the Octagon since Thiago Santos bothered him last July, but he is still going to fight as a big favorite against the undervalued Reyes.

Omnisport discusses some of the big questions about the fight.

Can you beat Jones?

A quick glance at Jones’s MMA record shows a lonely defeat, but there is an asterisk in addition to that loss for Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones was disqualified for illegal elbows after knocking down his opponent. Jones has defeated some of the best in the MMA game, and although Reyes will certainly be a complicated customer, it is a difficult task to see him lose this.

How was your last fight?

It was far from an old sample from Jones, who needed a split decision to beat Santos, the first time in his story that happened. The three judges scored the 48-47 fight, with two in favor of the defending champion. However, it was one of the slowest performances of his career and Jones will undoubtedly be happy to show that Father Time has not yet achieved it.

Is there still motivation for Jones?

This is perhaps the chance for Reyes. Jones hinted that he did not want to continue with the 205-pound limit in October when he talked about his light heavyweight teammates. He said on social networks: “I want a fight to get excited.” Jones’ desire to be considered the biggest is no doubt, but he has admitted in the past that he has nothing to gain against Reyes, a feeling he also said he had in his two previous fights. Young and hungry, Reyes will still have to produce the execution of his life, but there is the possibility of getting Jones taken by surprise.

What problems does Reyes present?

First, a huge left hand that has the knockout power to annoy any opponent, but Reyes is also taller than Santos and an athletic hunter. He showed a decent demolition defense when he defeated Chris Weidman, but that area will have to be perfect to beat someone with the overall qualities of Jones.

What happens if Jones wins?

Jones spoke this week about what he had to do to make his claim as G.O.A.T. to solve. The suggestion was that winning belts in two weight distributions would improve their argument, so the question of whether Jones could give way to heavyweight was another hot topic. Jones has little reach in the heavyweight and Francis Ngannou is a fight that Jones has described as “inevitable.” Another dance with Daniel Cormier could also be a possibility, although Jones said earlier that a fight against his old enemy will not take place in the heavyweight.