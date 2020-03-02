jon-lester-on-cubs-teammate-yu-darvish:-‘it-would-make-you-jealous-at-situations-what-he’s-ready-to-do’

MESA, Ariz. – When Yu Darvish was carried out conversing to Japanese media after his 1st spring commence, he glanced at the Chicago media and walked rather the other way, toward the clubhouse.

Just ahead of he got to the doorway, he stopped, turned back again to the writers and smiled.

He then put in the following seven minutes chatting and joking as quickly as he experienced commanded a 98-mph fastball and 5 other pitches throughout an electrical two innings against the Brewers.

“Sounds about right from him,” Cubs veteran Jon Lester claimed following his possess sharp a few innings a working day later on on Sunday.

Lester was speaking precisely about the pitching side of Darvish.

“It tends to make you jealous at times with what he’s in a position to do,” Lester mentioned. “If we get him heading like we experienced him in the second 50 % previous yr, that is certainly only likely to help us, and ideally he can do that from Day Just one and we can form of leap on his back again.”

Working day One? Lester claimed he was just speaking in basic.

But the way Darvish appears to be this spring coming off a dominant next 50 %, the only issue remaining is for manager David Ross to say it out loud.

As the calendar shifts to March, Ross isn’t really ready to expose his time opening rotation, even if he has Darvish, Lester and previous Era champ Kyle Hendricks lined up in a row on their spring schedules to land naturally on the to start with a few times of the season in Milwaukee.

Of course, that can be manipulated easily involving now and then. And an off day soon after the opener permits even additional manipulation if, for instance, Ross needs Jose Quintana in the Milwaukee finale and Hendricks for the home opener March 30.

The two worthwhile details are that, barring harm, the Cubs have possibilities, and possibly additional worthwhile: “I’m prepared,” Darvish mentioned even before he produced his spring debut.

“He looked phenomenal,” Ross reported of Darvish’s general performance Saturday. “His things is suitable on par with how he ended the period in the 2nd 50 percent. I read he informed [writers] something about how he was attempting to toss 100 and only received to 98?”

He did say that.

“Let’s just acquire it easy,” Ross stated. “We’re however in February.”

Lester is a protected, dependable preference for the opener, a veteran of eight Opening Day starts, including four with the Cubs.

But for probable tone-setters, they have no person else in the rotation who arrives shut to what Darvish is bringing to the mound since camp opened – if not because early July. And Darvish has under no circumstances seemed extra at relieve as a Cub and self-confident.

Recognizing he’ll confront the Brewers in his 1st start off of the period either way, Darvish hardly ever thought of keeping something back again throughout a meaningless spring sport – saying he’s been throwing his electricity curveball for nine decades in the massive leagues and nobody’s strike it well still. “So I can throw that anytime I want,” he reported.

He explained he’s equipped to throw his fastball for strikes like he under no circumstances has in his massive-league job simply because of greater “spin efficiency” that gives additional late everyday living and as a result extra swings and misses, assurance and command.

Think about he experienced 49 walks in 97 innings ahead of the All-Star split previous calendar year – and 7 in 81 two/3 after the break. His strikeout level jumped in the next 50 percent, way too.

No question he would seem to be having so a lot enjoyment, no matter if on social media or the baseball media, even joking he problems men and women may possibly believe he took dietary supplements in the offseason because of his velocity.

“If you can toss strikes whenever, you’ll have much more pleasurable,” Darvish explained.

So with that opening collection in sight this thirty day period, is he nonetheless all set for his second profession opener?

“I’m ready for Recreation 3,” Darvish deadpanned.

“Good,” Ross stated. “We’ve talked. We’ve lined him up. I really don’t about for that 3rd game. …”