jon-lester-sharp-in-next-start-off-as-cubs-beat-mariners-7-3-in-cactus-league-perform

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs took edge of shaky Mariners pitching for eight walks and a pair of homers to conquer the Mariners seven-3 at Sloan Park and snap a three-activity Cactus League losing streak. the Cubs improved to 4-5 this spring.

Lester sharp: After a rough first outing, veteran Jon Lester was in command for a few scoreless innings in his 2nd start out of the spring, facing the minimum, thanks to catcher Willson Contreras throwing out a pair of would-be foundation stealers to wipe out the two singles Lester authorized. The still left-hander struck out 4.

Middle of consideration: Albert Almora Jr. and his simplified swing homered on the to start with pitch primary off the fourth for the Cubs’ initial run. Almora, who is battling Ian Happ for the centerfield task, is 7-for-14 this spring with two homers and two walks just after his 1-for-3 day.

Injury check out: Challenging-throwing prospect Manuel Rodriguez was forced to go away the match in the sixth inning following suffering an arm personal injury on a pitch to his third batter of the inning. The ideal-hander struck out two in a scoreless debut inning this spring. The severity of the injury was not quickly regarded.

Aged good friends: Previous Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless sixth for the Mariners, pitching all-around a leadoff stroll by obtaining a strike-‘em-out, toss-‘em-out double participate in. And previous Cubs farmhand Dan Vogelbach, a 2011 second-round pick, drove in the M’s to start with run with a sixth-inning single and just skipped a two-hit sport when Jason Heyward robbed him of a two-operate homer to conclusion the fourth with a leaping capture at the wall in suitable.

On deck: Break up squads: Angels at Cubs, Mesa, two: 05 p.m., Monday, ESPN, Julio Teheran vs. Kyle Hendricks Cubs at Athletics, Mesa, 9: 05 p.m., Monday, Alec Mills vs. Frankie Montas.