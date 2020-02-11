Jon Peters claims he ended the 12-day marriage to Pamela Anderson via text

Anderson, for his part, disputes Peter’s claims.

As Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters found out earlier this month when they announced that they would end their 12-day marriage, not every love is permanent. Sometimes it’s not even designed for two weeks.

According to Peters, however, giving up the couple quickly was more than a mere change of heart. On Monday, the producer announced that the split came about after paying off the “broken” actress’s debts.

“I dropped everything for Pam,” he told the outlet. “She had almost $ 200,000 in bills and couldn’t pay her, so I paid her and that’s the thanks I get. There is no fool like an old one. “

Peters also claimed that he had ended the textual affair with Anderson, and he also said how the hurricane marriage started. According to Peters, he was already engaged to another woman he wanted to move into when Anderson, an old flame he had dated decades ago, proposed to him.

“Needless to say, when she wrote to me that she wanted to get married, a dream came true, even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady moved in,” Peters said.

Despite previous reports in which a source claimed that Anderson recognized that the marriage was “a terrible mistake,” Peters said he was the one who separated with the actress and wrote to her, “At 74, I need a simple, quiet life.” no international love relationship. “

Peters also denied reports that Anderson found him to be controlling.

“I have embraced her with open arms and love in my life since I have looked after her for many years,” he said. “If she meant control – I’ve … paid [her] bills since she went broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe.”

For his part, Anderson has denied Peters’ story. “These claims are not just fictitious, they are ridiculous,” an Anderson representative told Post. “Despite Mr. Peters’ efforts to get a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment and wishes him all the best.”

