Jon Rahm placed himself at the head of the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting a 7 under 65 on Saturday, while Tiger Woods remained five drifting shots.

Rahm produced a third ghost-free round at Torrey Pines in San Diego, making an eagle and five small birds in the South Field.

The 2017 Spanish champion escaped 111 yards in the second 4 pair after a birdie in the first before collecting shots in the sixth and ninth.

Rahm made more birdies at the age of 13 and 16 to reach 12 low, then maintained a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer (71).

Rory McIlroy produced his best draw of the tournament with a 5 under 67 to reach 9 below and a draw for the third.

The Northern Irishman is in the final round with Sung Kang (67), Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68).

In the meantime, Woods had a good start by drilling four birdies in the first nine to reach two of the leaders.

A bogeyman at 11 slowed him down and although he saved well in the last rescue, the seven-time champion seems too far behind.

Tyler McCumber (68), Tony Finau (68), Marc Leishman (68), Patrick Reed (70), Sebastian Cappelen (71), Brandt Snedeker (72) and JB Holmes (71) have a draw on Woods for the seventh

Jordan Spieth is tied again for the 42nd after a 1 in 73, although he managed to birdie brute in the 15th of 87 feet of the birdie.

The start of Saturday’s game was delayed by two hours due to the heavy fog.