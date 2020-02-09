Jon Schaffer from Iced Earth: “The reason I do this is kiss”

During a recent appearance at the “Come where I come from” podcast, ICEED EARTH and Demons & wizards guitarist Jon Schaffer talked about the artists who inspired him to become a musician. He said (see video below): “The reason I’m doing this is KISS, You can’t really hear that in my music, but I’ve been a fan for 45 years. BLACK SABBATH is certainly a musical influence. IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, The new wave of British heavy metal. … METALLICA was later. And I was already developing my way of playing and everything. I’ve rippled like me. And then a friend turned me on “Ride The Lightning”and I said, ‘shit! This guy (James Hetfield) sounds like I sound. And they are great. ‘I could say that the band would be huge. I didn’t expect it because they were so heavy. I still can’t believe that you can now drive and hear down the street in America “Ride The Lightning” on the damn radio. At that time I thought: “No, it will never happen.” It was (so dangerous and aggressive). It was incredible for the time. They took these elements of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and said, “Okay, you’ll hear the stuff, but now we have this damn new thing going on.” What they did – they started a completely different genre. “

He continued: “But yes, I definitely loved METALLICAand I still do. But, like I said, my styles were made from the things that I was exposed to as a really young child, and that is KISS. BLACK SABBATH. ALICE COOPER, Was a bit later GIRL and PRIEST, Ozzy (Osbourne), for sure. The first two Ozzy Albums – ‘Diary of a Madman’ is one of my favorite albums of all time. “

Demons & wizardsthird studio album, III, will be released on February 21st Century Media Records, The LP is the band’s first new collection in 15 years.

ICEED EARTHthe latest album from, “Incorruptible”came across in June 2017 Century Media,



