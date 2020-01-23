Jon Stewart’s Political Satire Movie will be released in May

Jon Stewart’s new political satirical will be released in May.

Brad Barket / Getty

On Wednesday (January 22) Focus Features announced that Irresistible, a new film written and directed by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, is expected to hit theaters on May 29 this year, once the election season 2020 starts.

The film is a political satire that follows a democratic strategist (played by Steve Carell) who “sees the political potential of a retired marine colonel (Chris Cooper) from Wisconsin after the colonel stands up for the undocumented workers in the city and goes viral “. Rose Byrne also acts as a Republican strategist named Faith. Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Debra Messing and Natasha Lyonne are also irresistible.

This will be Stewart’s second film. In 2014, he directed Rosewater, in which Gael Garcia Bernal appeared as Maziar Bahari, a journalist who was imprisoned and tortured in Iran. Vanity Fair notes that “Irresistible’s release date means that Stewart will be on the promo cycle this spring – a commercial that perfectly matches the president’s race. That could mean that this is as close as we have to be to having the Daily Show back in the political circus. “

Stewart left the Daily Show and was replaced in 2015 by host Trevor Noah.

