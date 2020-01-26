Jonas Brothers announces a new album coming soon! | 2020 Grammys, Grammys, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

Prepare for new ones Jonas Brothers the music!

pseudo, Joe, and Kevin Jonas announced Sunday evening (January 26) the release of a new song.

The news comes after Jonas Brothers performed at 2020 Grammy Awards, where they performed their new song “What A Man Gotta Do” and made their debut on their new track “5 More Minutes”.

After the performance, the Jonas Brothers appeared in a video on Shazam to announce a new album coming soon!

“Hi everyone, thanks for watching our performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards – the biggest music evening”, pseudo said. “We performed‘ What A Man Gotta Do ’- our new single from our next album and our brand new song’ 5 More Minutes ’. Shazam it away.”

Joe added: “It’s good” before pseudo, and Kevin all said, “Let’s go.”

Stay tuned for more information on the Jonas Brothers‘ New album!

