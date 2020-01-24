Jonas Brothers Announces Las Vegas

Jonas Brothers bring more happiness to Sin City!

On Friday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced their spring stay at the Theater Park at MGM Park in Las Vegas. The nine-day concert begins April 1 and runs through April 18.

Let’s get it! Let’s go !! Going to VEGAS for a brand new stay at Park Theater at MGM Park April 1st – 18th !! The CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10am. PT🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh

– Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

The trio recently completed the second North American leg of their “Happiness Begins” tour. the final leg in Europe starts on January 29 in Birmingham.

What a Return

Who knew we would get the Jonas Brothers back in 2019, because I certainly didn’t. Since announcing reunification last February, Jonas Brothers fans around the world – including me – have been absolutely thrilled.

The team initially disbanded in 2013 after forming in 2005. Prior to the split, they canceled a set of 23 days to take off in October of that year. While the brothers spent six years working on solo projects and spending time with their families.

But on February 28, 2019, they announced their return as a band, also revealing the title and release date of their song, “Sucker.” “Sucker” became the band’s first song to reach number 1. It was the first song by a boy band to reach No. 1 on B2K’s “Bump, Bump, Bump” featuring P. Diddy in 2003. Later released their new album Happiness Begins – the first in a decade – in June.

Jonas Brothers recently released their new song “What a Man Gotta Do”, paying tribute to some of the most popular movie titles from the 70s and 80s. will also present it for the first time at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday.

To get tickets for Jonas Brothers Vegas stay, here are the dates you need to know: