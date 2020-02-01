Jonas Brothers at the O2 in London and the Wembley Arena – schedules, setlist and more

The Jonas Brothers present their Happiness Begins tour of the United Kingdom and Europe.

The group will play two concerts in London with a date at the O2 Arena on February 2 and at the Wembley Arena on February 3.

This is in support of their fifth studio album of the same name, which features singles ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’.

Released last summer, it marked their first album in 10 years and reached number one in the United States and number two in the United Kingdom.

Fans can also expect to hear music from their previous albums, including ‘S.O.S.’, ‘Burnin’ Up ‘and’ Year 3000 ‘.

The tour stopped in the United States in 2019 and travels to Europe in early 2020.

If you have tickets for the tour, you can find the scene times, the setlist and more below.

Can I still get tickets?

Limited tickets are still available from Ticketmaster and AXS.

Tickets are priced at £ 44 and good seats are still available.

If you’re looking for a specific seating section, you can get fan-to-fan resale tickets from Twickets here.

What are the stage times?

The O2 confirmed the following times for the show:

Doors: 6 p.m.

LIVVIA: 7:00 p.m.

Jordan McGraw: 7:20 p.m.

Imagine this: 7:55 p.m.

Jonas Brothers: 8:45 p.m.

Arrival: around 10:30 p.m.

What is the setlist?

Jonas Brothers

(Image: Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision / AP)

This was the setlist the band played during the American part of the Happiness Begins tour so fans can expect something similar during the race in the UK:

act 1

Act 2

Bis:

Who is the act of support?

The group will be supported by Irish rock group Picture This and singer-songwriter Jordan McGraw during the two concerts.

Picture This reached number one with its two studio albums on the Irish Albums Chart, including “ Mdrn Lv ” of 2019, while Jordan McGraw was previously in the group Stars in Stereo before going solo and is also the son of television star Dr. Phil.

