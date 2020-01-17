Jonas Brothers Launches High Energy Song “What a Man Gotta Do” – Read the Lyrics and Listen Now! | First listen, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Music, Nick Jonas

Fri, January 17, 2020 at 12:29 a.m.

the Jonas Brothers wonder “What should a man do” in their new song!

The group – Kevin Jonas,, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas – released the song on Friday January 17th.

The high energy track features guys asking, “What must a man do to be totally locked in by you?”

Listen to the Jonas Brothers“” What a man should do “below! You can also download it from Apple Music.

Also be sure to watch the movie-inspired music video featuring loved ones Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas.

Click inside to read the lyrics …

