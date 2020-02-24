jonas-brothers-reflect-on-pleasure-commences-tour-right-after-playing-last-exhibit

The Jonas Brothers are looking again at their Contentment Commences Tour!

The guys just played their remaining clearly show on the tour, and shared their thanks to followers for the assist.

Up subsequent for the guys – Nick Jonas will be a new coach on The Voice, which premieres TOMORROW (February 24), and his brothers Joe and Kevin will be his guest mentors. Then in April, the Jonas Brothers will hit the stage once again for a residency in Las Vegas, followed by the release of their new album!

Joe will also be launching his new Quibi clearly show Cup of Joe, which he has been filming all above the environment, someday this 12 months. In Oct, must they not push back again the launch once more, the men will release their new memoir, “Blood”.

Click on inside to see the Jonas Brothers goodbye messages to the Contentment Commences Tour…

“Thank you

What a journey this has been. My heart is so entire of gratitude to the more than 1 million persons that arrived to the #happinessbeginstour above the previous six months in North America and Europe. I just can’t wait to commence the subsequent chapter of this remarkable journey. Initially up, The Voice! Then Vegas Residency! Then new album! Let us do this.” – Nick Jonas

“Thank you!

If I could, I‘d personally hug each individual single one of you that came out to see us on the #happinessbeginstour more than the previous handful of months. Currently being capable to get back again on stage with my brothers has been a desire occur real. Thank you to the band and crew for an amazing operate of demonstrates. You guys are the ideal of the most effective!! See you in Vegas 😈” – Joe Jonas

“Thank You

I’m continually in awe of you guys. You constantly exhibit up for us no subject what. We’re so so so grateful that we have been capable to get back again on phase the past number of months and do the detail we adore most – playing tunes collectively. Thank you so a lot to everyone who had a hand in this tour. Greatest fans in the planet. #HappinessBeginsTour” – Kevin Jonas