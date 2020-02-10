Jonathan Bernier played a major role in beating Bruins

Blessed with their lightest working week from now until the end of the season, the Bruins were released Monday to rest and ruminate about another loss to the humble Detroit Red Wings. They will return on Tuesday to practice in preparation for their season finale against the Montreal Canadiens in the garden on Wednesday. Here are some remaining notes from the weekend:

• Jonathan Bernier perhaps a bit lucky in his 39-save version against the Bruins on Sunday (Chris Wagner will think that he has missed a timer for a while), but he has been very good for a very bad Wings team for a few months now. Since December 12, Bernier has a saving percentage of .940 for a team that allows 3.74 goals per game.

While the losses are piling up for the Red Wings, which the B’s see again in the garden on Saturday, it can be demoralizing for a keeper. Bernier told reporters after the game that he only focuses on how he plays, not on the massacre around him.

“I mentally think I’m just concentrating on myself, instead of getting upset that we don’t win or things like that,” said Bernier. “I’m just trying to stay positive. At the same time you play more, you get into a groove and that is what is happening now. ”

For the B’s, stoning by the keeper was just a new way for them to lose to the Wings again. The confusing losing series is now on five games.

“The keeper seems to play well when we play them and he felt it (Sunday). Even if he couldn’t see the puck, it would find a way to hit him, “said Torey Krug. “He played well and defended them, clutching their own. It looks like they’re really getting excited to play us. For whatever reason, it’s a tough matchup for us. I don’t think we’ve sunk too far. I think we played well. We just have to find a way to get the puck to the back of the net. ”

• Impact defenders have recently fallen like flies. The Canadiens are without Shea Weber when they play the Bruins at the Garden on Wednesday due to an injury to the lower body and are expected to miss the rest of the week. But the biggest loss that could have major consequences during the Eastern Conference play-off race is the broken ankle that the Columbus Blue Jackets have suffered Seth Jones against Colorado on Saturday. He suffered the injury, which required surgery, in the first period, but amazingly broke the game. Jackets coach John Tortorella did one Jack Adams-worthy task to ensure that his team is not only influenced by the exodus of free agents Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene, but also a litany of injuries this season. But this last loss will be hard to overcome. If they can hold on, the jackets can match very well with the B’s in the first round of the play-offs, if the B’s can actually hold on to the top spot themselves.

• If you have not already done so, circle your calendar for the first week of March as one that could be a long way off determining the Atlantic Division. The B’s face the Lightning twice, once on the road and then home, with another game in Sunrise in between. The dust of whatever happens on the trading deadline will be settled and the two head-to-head matchups against the Bolts could not only determine the Atlantic, but also give an indication of who is preferred in a playoff series, what seems an inevitability.

• De Bruins sent Karson Kulman and Jeremy Lauzon Providence in what may or may not be a paper move to save money at the salary limit. The club did the same transaction with the two players last week, both exempt from distance. Lauzon must be back in the NHL roster for a new game to end his two-game suspension.

It will be interesting to see who’s in and who’s out when the B’s game action against the Canadiens resumes on Wednesday. Joakim Nordstrom is expected to be available for the Habs and Connor Clifton is also close to a return too. Clifton was injured in Buffalo since December 27.

If both Clifton and Nordstrom come out of injured reserves, the B’s can recall Kuhlman or Lauzon, but not both. Although he gave the B’s a first hump when he returned from a broken leg, Kuhlman was scoreless in the last three games.

Meanwhile, Danton Heinen was fairly active in his first game back (three shots) after sitting four times (one injury, three healthy scratches), but now nine games have been played without a goal.