Jonathan Bornstein, Chicago Fire, is looking forward to playing for former teammate Raphael Wicky

In 2008, fire defender Jonathan Bornstein and new coach Raphael Wicky were teammates from Chivas USA. Bornstein remembers how Wicky made contact with Jesse Marsch, a former midfielder of Fire who was approaching the end of his playing career with the now defunct club.

According to Bornstein, Marsch and Wicky discussed team tactics and positioning, about the kind of topics that future coaches are talking about.

Marsch went on to a successful coaching career in MLS and now in Europe, which doesn’t surprise Bornstein. As for Wicky, Bornstein is not really baffled, he started coaching after his time on the field.

“He’s just a great soccer person,” Bornstein said. “It is clear that many great players are switching to coaching because they have done this all their lives. They like that.”

When Bornstein and Wicky were teammates, they were in different stages of their career. Bornstein was a young rising star who played in 26 games that season. Wicky played in only five games in 2008 before retiring in March 2009. He was at the end of a run with 75 games for the Swiss national team and time in Germany and Spain.

Bornstein was disappointed that the two could not play much together, but Wicky nevertheless left a sign.

“When they called him to come to us, I was very excited,” Bornstein said. “Meeting him, he is a great person. He is very easy to talk to. With his trajectory you can be as stuck and as pompous as you wanted, but he certainly isn’t. He came out very humble.”

Wicky will have to adapt quickly to MLS, starting Saturday with the start of the training camp. But as Bornstein indicated, the competition is not entirely strange to Wicky.

During his time at Chivas, Wicky experienced the uniquely challenging MLS journey and the length of the season, which Bornstein believes he can manage all aspects of the competition.

“For me personally, I am really looking forward to working with him,” Bornstein said. “When I met him as a player, he was a great person. He clearly had a great career as a player. I’m looking forward to nothing but making things better for Chicago and hopefully we can turn things around as a club and get that positive movement. “

Wicky, 42, was hired on December 27 to replace Veljko Paunovic, a move that did not come as a shock because he worked at FC Basel with Fire Sports Director Georg Heitz. And you can count Bornstein among those who predicted that Wicky would be hired.

35-year-old Bornstein said that when the Heitz fire commissioned, he investigated the director and heard that he had been in Basel. Bornstein then remembered that Wicky was coaching there. So Bornstein told his wife that Wicky might come to Chicago.

“When [Wicky] was called, I said” Wow, I called it! “Said a smiling Bornstein. “It is positive for the club. He comes in with a new, fresh style. In general, it will be a big change for the team at a time when there is a lot of change going on for the club and I think everything in going in a positive direction. “