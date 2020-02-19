[Jonathan Kay – Satisfy Canada’s new racists: our self-mortifying ‘progressive’ urbanites]

Next yr will mark a quarter century due to the fact the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) produced its ultimate report, a five-12 months endeavor that laid out a proposed architecture for a new romantic relationship involving the Canadian federal government and its Indigenous peoples. As Canada stays convulsed by a comprehensive-blown financial and transportation disaster that has completely paralyzed our governments, it is helpful to glance back at that landmark document to see how we unsuccessful. Examine More