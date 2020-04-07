As of this week, Dr. Theresa Tam has at least four reasons why asymptomatic Canadians should not wear masks when they leave the house. First, the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada told us, wearing a mask to protect you or others from COVID-19 could put the supplies needed by front-line nurses and doctors (who are placed on the other is the fact that few of us are looking at getting medical grade N95 models). Secondly, wearing a mask can make everyone worse because “(the person) puts their finger on their eye or holds their face under their mask.” Third, masks will give us a “false sense of security,” and thus encourage people to stop socializing. Fourth, Tam tells us, “most people have not learned how to use masks.” The profile of the ordinary Canadian who appeared here is a man so dumb that one wonders how we manage to even button our shirts or zip our pants without watching instructional videos or calling a 1 -800 numbers.

Fortunately, that’s all the old news. On Monday, Tam declared that Canadians have the right mask, teaching us that “wearing a non-medical mask is an additional step you can take to protect others around you.” She even gave us crafting tips on how to MacGyver our own units from t-shirts and elastic bands.

This advice came just weeks after many of us knew that masks were useful. But still, it’s nice to see Tam caught up in her reading in March.

In anticipation, it was time to start questioning our federal government’s ability to COVID-19 health-and-safety leadership in late January, when Tam told a health committee that forced self-segregation to incoming travelers from the COVID-19-affected area “stigmatizing” members of the community. Although no one knew the full extent of the virus threat in the past, his way of justifying inaction was symbolic. A bigger pattern: From the beginning, our public officials were often more concerned about political correctness than public opposition.

Addressing the travel issue, Tam declared that “we are a signatory to the International Health Regulation, and will call us when we do something else.” And recently on March 13, Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke to Canadians about how “closing the borders” created harm. “(The US-Canada border is closed a week later.) While most Canadians are adults who understand the importance of multilateral cooperation, we also expect our leaders to conduct independent judgment when it comes to matters of life-or-death, instead of existing as an honored out-of-office respondent who has passed orders from the slow moving international bureaucracies. we are also in Tam or Hajdu “called account” for non-compliance with some international entities, especially now that we know that such a move could save Canadian life.

There is a reason why many independent experts around the world started telling people to wear masks in March: Science is so compelling. Until a month ago, researchers had shown that COVID-19 material could accumulate and multiply in the nasopharynx – that’s the upper part of the throat behind your nose. That is important because this area of ​​the body is vulnerable to large drops coming from the mouth or nose of an infected individual. You do not need an N95 mask to protect against large droplets. While no mask is 100 percent reliable, your old baseball-game giveaway towel will do a reasonable job.

When it comes to droplet ballistics, gaming physics is complicated. But they were well summarized by cell biologist Sui Huang of the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. As Huang explained two weeks ago in a widely dispersed piece, a typical social isolation of two meters can help protect you from people just breathing or speaking in a normal way. But sneezing generates air flow at about 50 meters per second – that’s half the length of the football field by the time you call it “coronavirus.” As South Koreans and Taiwanese have known for weeks now, protecting yourself requires a physical membrane between you and the environment. These membranes are commonly known as masks.

In February, Tam wouldn’t be completely wrong to argue that, when it comes to using a non-N95 mask, the jury is still out. Most of the focus is on small aerosol particles – representing only a tiny fraction of the total expelled droplet volume in a typical sneeze or cough, but small enough to pass the lungs of a person without crying in mouth, nose or throat. But we know for a month that the COVID-19 infection is a risk even if the particles under your neckline don’t do it first. (Furthermore, it is not yet clear that non-95 masks are useless against super-fine particles: Huang points to 2008 Dutch research showing that even a tea towel can reduce the amount of incoming aerosol – up to a diameter of 1 micrometer, one thousandth of a millimeter – by a factor of three.)

By international standards, neither Tam nor Hadju are particularly incompetent or guilty. There are many other examples, in many other countries, of public officials who have found reasons to drag their feet or offer bad advice. A common pattern has emerged where such delays are often caused by government officials stubbornly avoiding political brand, ideological repression or national neurosis – each according to his parochial event.

In Canada, this means a relentless (and often declared) fixing on open borders and anti-racism – principles that I support, though not at the expense of dying Canadians. In the United States, the reality of COVID-19 runs on Donald Trump’s obsession with the stock market as an index of self-esteem. In the UK, there have been inconsistent delays resulting from the population of Boris Johnson, where he and his entourage seem to think that any problem can be managed as long as they are flippantly zigged while bien pensants are strengthened. (I found out that Johnson himself was admitted to intensive care at the time I wrote these words.) In China, countless thousands died because a governmental authority was more interested in protecting global reputation than in its citizens.

One long-term impact of this crisis, I hope, is to re-examine the way Canadian leaders are choosing the people who run key departments and agencies. Under Canada’s constitutional scheme, the primary responsibility for health care fell to the provinces. And as it is the provincial governments that do much of the heavy lifting in service delivery and policy, it is always tempting for PMs to fill prominent federal roles with figures more masculine than ministerial.

What we are living today is a deadly reminder that there are enemies out there who do not care about our slogans and hashtags. The COVID-19 virus is one of them.

