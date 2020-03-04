jonathan-leko-doubtful-if-he-would-report-racist-abuse-in-the-potential-as-he-criticises-how-pfa-and-kick-it-out-handled-kiko-casilla-circumstance

Jonathan Leko has criticised ‘Kick It Out’ and the Expert Footballers’ Affiliation for their incapacity to effectively assistance him through his racism circumstance towards Kiko Casilla.

And he blasted the method which was Casilla handed an eight-match ban on Friday, contacting it ‘extremely stressful’ and declaring he experienced been ‘made to truly feel that I had completed a thing incorrect.’

Getty Images – Getty Jonathan Leko accused Casilla of racial abuse

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla was identified to have applied racist language towards Leko, who was then actively playing for Charlton in the course of a Sky Bet Championship match on September 28.

Leko, who has returned to guardian club West Brom for the reason that of injury, mentioned he was ‘relieved’ the procedure was over but let down by the reaction of some of the game’s primary bodies.

He reported in a assertion: “I have been let down with the amount of money of time it has taken to attain this stage.

“It was 22 weeks involving the incident and the listening to for the duration of which I had nominal get hold of from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no get hold of in the way of help from primary anti-racism bodies these kinds of as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Pink Card’.

“Some assistance or direction would have been pretty welcome.”

Getty Photos Kiko Casilla was banned for eight online games and fined £60,000

The PFA said it had reached out to Leko through his club but “wrongly assumed” he did not have to have support soon after failing to listen to back.

And it added that it experienced organized a conference with the participant, which is scheduled to consider place on Thursday.

In a assertion the PFA mentioned: “We’d like to apologise to Jonathan. We do not want any participant to feel unsupported when heading via a little something as complicated as this.

“We’re grateful for Jonathan’s responses and will evaluation our processes to guarantee we understand from this moving forward.”

Darren Bent ‘surprised’ Leeds United trapped with Kiko Casilla in the course of racism accusations

In his assertion, DR Congo-born Leko also stated: “I am obviously relieved that the procedure is now total and the FA have upheld what I have often known to be accurate – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a fashion which shocked me and nonetheless angers and upsets me to this day.

“I have been unhappy with the amount of money of time it has taken to arrive at this level. Knowing what transpired in the recreation that working day, it has been complicated to look at Kiko Casilla go on to engage in for these a prolonged interval as if nothing at all experienced transpired.

“I would urge the game’s governing bodies to search into their individual processes when these types of incidents are described.”

Leko stated the trauma of the trial had remaining him questioning “whether I would be geared up to go as a result of it all once again were being I on the obtaining finish of identical abuse in the long run.”