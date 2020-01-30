Jonathan Sexton says that Ireland & # 39; verse & # 39; is full of energy for the Scotland test

% MINIFYHTML7e20d3519bdda7e576a386e1c8b64d7011%

Sexton will have his country fight at Aviva Stadium on Saturday

A new era for Irish rugby begins on Saturday evening when Scotland arrives in town, with Andy Farrell picking up the head coach’s cloak and Jonathan Sexton taking on the captain.

The disappointment in Japan is firmly in the rearview mirror, as Ireland strives to make the new World Cup cycle the best possible start.

“With the new coaches, the way we have determined the week is completely different in terms of how we approach things,” half of Leinster said Thursday. “It is new, it is fresh and it has been good. New faces have arrived and have given us a lot of energy and brought us true … energy is really the right word (to describe the group).”

Has been cool

The 34-year-old man enjoys the new regime.

Filling the boots of retired Rory Best as patron of the team also brings its own challenges.

“It has definitely been a different accumulation for me,” Sexton thought. “There are many extra things related to being the captain, but I enjoyed it very much. Many extra meetings, a lot of preparation for the way Andy wants us to lead the group, driven by players with a clear direction. It’s a little extra work but enjoy it.

“I think all the other boys in the leadership group have enjoyed it. We have built it very well so far, but what we can learn from the World Cup is that it really does not count. If it is Saturday, you can have a brilliant preparing the week with a very special camp and guarantees nothing. “

Can Farrell help Ireland find its mojo?

Although Farrell will try to give the team a new advantage, Sexton maintains its core principles.

“The foundations of the game never change and you must have that physicality and an aggressive mentality,” he said. “We have to take that with us this weekend.

“I know a lot has been done about & # 39; we have a dog & # 39; in the team and things like that, but the modern game only needs men who want to work hard,” he added, referring to the comments of Brian O & # 39; Driscoll asked this week if there is a workhorse in the Irish peloton. “You have to have that intention … but hopefully we will show that a bit on the weekend.”

The newly appointed captain has sustained an injury in recent weeks, but is back in good shape to take the number 10 shirt for the first Six Nations competition.

“(It’s) great,” he said when asked about his knee. “There were no setbacks to talk. It felt good in Portugal on Thursday, and since then I have done almost everything. Nice to be fit and to leave now.”

Sexton is back in full training

This weekend the focus is firmly on Scotland, and they expect a difficult task.

“We always wait when we play an incredibly difficult, physical game with Scotland,” Sexton continued. “They like to play fast. They have always tried under Gregor Townsend. We have to be prepared for them. They have some excellent individual players and yes, we have to be close to our best efforts to perform a good performance against them. “

And given the absence of Finn Russell, Sexton sees a new opponent when he faces Adam Hastings, a half-flying Glasgow Warriors.

“I think it’s real,” he said, matching the two 10 Scots. “If you are talking about the strengths of Finn Russell, if you are talking about the strengths of Adam Hastings, they are all the same. Possibly because he played in Scotland and plays well, you could say he could have started (regardless of Russell’s absence)

“They could both have started in 10-12 positions. I don’t know how they will interrupt them or not. They have minimized it a bit. They seem to be happy with where they are.” He is a quality player and we will have to activate it fully because he has a bag full of tricks that he can disable. “