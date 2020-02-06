Jonathan Van Ness gave us the scoop on his upcoming Aussie tour

I need all my self-control not to call “Jonathan Van Ness” the same way Sophie Turner He did that at the VMAs last year when his agent connected us by phone. Instead, we dive headfirst into the store. And on business, I mean Jonathan Van Ness We are coming to Australia this month to see a series of standing shows.

The revered Queer Eye star flies to his one-person comedy show Road To Beijing. Van Ness doesn’t reveal too much, but he says he expects a lot of talk about the Olympics and gymnastics – literally.

Jonathan Van Ness will literally do a floor routine in the middle of the show Aly RaismanSoil music 2016.

“What turns out to be a Russian naval song,” he explains. Let your imagination run wild, my friends. He also improvises a bit and doesn’t change the costume once, not twice, but three times.

“There isn’t a ton of improvisation, but when I do that, I call it a hard left,” he says. “Suddenly I make a stream of streams of consciousness where I want to say,” Oh my god, “I don’t know where that comes from. And that happens from time to time.”

If you haven’t guessed yet, JVN’s comedy brand is “very energetic”.

“I’m a storyteller,” he says. “The show is pretty brisk – if people bring their 10-year-olds with you, you might need little earmuffs, but it’s a lot of fun! It’s very energetic and I don’t think it’s unnecessarily vulgar. But it’s definitely like that – you become a lot of LOL. “

Not to mention that Van Ness added some Australian flavor to his show, just for us.

“I have prepared two things in different ways,” he teases, “I like it very much when the Olympics are made up for. There is a very famous Australian Olympic player who deserves more recognition for the role she played in this one thing, but I can’t spoil her now. “

He will also recap something about “your old prime minister”.

Apart from the tour, the radiant creature wants to immerse itself in the “beautiful energy of Australia”. It was only a year and a bit since he and his Queer Eye family came to Australia to shoot a special episode in Yass, NSW. But he was only down under for four days.

“It was really on and off,” he says of his time here, “so I’m just looking forward to being there for two real weeks.”

When I ask JVN if he ever expected to go back to Australia for a full stand-up tour, he answers no.

“But how great,” he beams. “My career has shaken my expectations so much. I only understand myself to call this my career because I am used to being a hair colorist and I love doing hair and styling hair. All of this is just a huge icing on the cake. “

This career includes his Emmy-nominated Gay of Thrones series, his Getting Curious podcast, a divine appearance in Netflix’s figure skating series Spinning Out, and his bestselling memoirs Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love. Lord, I didn’t even mention Queer Eye. Queer! Eye!

And what is Jonathan Van Ness most looking forward to next year?

“The choice,” he says simply and definitely. “The horizon of a new President of the United States.”

And that’s the tea.

Tour details

Thursday February 20 – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Center, QLD

Friday February 21 – AEC Theater, Adelaide, SA

Saturday February 22 – Plenary Theater, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday February 25 – Riverside Theater, Perth, WA

Friday, February 28 – First State Super Theater, Sydney, NSW

You can find out all the details / buy your tickets at Ticketek.

Image:

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz