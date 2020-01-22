Jones: Prescott’s Contract Has Been For Cowboys | top priority in the off-season National Sports

MOBILE, Ala. – After the countdown for the Super Bowl LIV, it is hard to imagine what new developments 2020 could bring for the NFL quarterback market and thus for the cowboys.

Regardless of whether the Kansas City Chiefs win the championship or not, Patrick Mahomes will end his third NFL season when the clock in Miami goes to zero in two weeks. According to the NFL collective agreement, he will soon be able to start negotiating his second contract.

It promises to be a large number.

This is not lost on the cowboys who conduct their own quarterback negotiations. Dak Prescott is eligible to sign a full year renewal and his rookie contract officially expires in less than two months.

Perhaps because after being asked about it in the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Stephen Jones, the chief operating officer of Cowboys, didn’t need to know anything about other people’s negotiations to feel urgent.

“It was urgent for us. We definitely want to do it,” said Jones. “This is our No. 1 priority when we go into the off-season – to get his contract, find a solution, and get it done.”

It should all sound familiar now. The cowboys have been trying to resolve Prescott’s contract situation for much of the past year. It seemed to the whole world that they would block him before the 2019 season started, but the two teams couldn’t agree on an agreement.

However, it’s interesting to see how other NFL stars like Mahomes and Houston Deshaun Watson could influence the situation. The duo, which came on a year after Prescott, has taken the league by storm and are on the verge of the next high-paying NFL quarterback.

Mahomes, in particular, appears to be ready to reset the quarterback market by throwing 76 touchdowns, winning the NFL MVP, and leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance after just two seasons as the Chiefs’ starter.

As much controversy as there is about the largest quarterback salaries in the NFL, the number only increases if Mahomes signs again at some point – whenever that may be the case.

The next six weeks could tell something from the end of the cowboys. From February 25th to March 10th, you have time to use your franchise and transition tags. If they offered Prescott as a franchise partner, it would cost about $ 33 million and set the stage for further lengthy negotiations.

Jones said the cowboys shouldn’t worry if they have to, given that there is a $ 80 million cap available for 2020.

“We would get around this,” he said.

It certainly doesn’t seem to be a debate. The cowboys want Prescott to be part of their long-term future. But the efficiency with which they find that out could do a lot to determine how much it will cost them.