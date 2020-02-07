Jones vs Reyes – date and time, full combat map, TV channel and free live stream

Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 this weekend when he takes on Dominick Reyes.

This weekend there will be a huge night of MMA action in Houston, Texas, where Jon ’Bones’ Jones is again ahead.

The two-time UFC champion is widely considered one of the best ever and beat Tiago Santos in his 25th career win last July.

He’s up against California’s thug Reyes this weekend. The 30-year-old has an undefeated UFC record of 12 wins from 12 fights after his win over Chris Weidman in October.

UFC 247: date and UK start time

The main UFC event is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th and will take place at the Toyota Center with 19,000 seats in Houston, Texas.

Preparations begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, which is 11:15 p.m. here in the UK.

Before the main card, the preliminary rounds with Trevin Giles and Alex Morono begin at around 1 a.m. in the UK.

And the main card itself starts at 3 a.m. So expect the ring to run for the main event some time later Sunday, 4.30 a.m.

UFC 2020 schedule: All major upcoming events, including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 247: TV station and live stream

The action from Houston will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the main event is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK.

The coverage of the preliminary round and the main map starts at 1 a.m.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can follow the event for free. EE customers can sign up for a three-month free trial at BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150.

A UFC Fight Pass is available from £ 6.99 if you want to stream wherever you are and want to see the early preparation show.

UFC 247: full combat card

main card

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (Middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (Welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee (female flyweight)

Early preliminary round