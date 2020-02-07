Jones vs Reyes – date and time, full combat map, TV channel and free live stream

Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 this weekend when he takes on Dominick Reyes.
This weekend there will be a huge night of MMA action in Houston, Texas, where Jon ’Bones’ Jones is again ahead.
Getty Images – Getty
UFC star Jon Jones faces Dominick Reyes this weekend
Good night
Let us remember when UFC champion Jon Jones had to revive a fan after strangling him
DOMINANT
Jon Jones explains why he is better than Khabib and deserves to be called the GOAT
do not miss
Watch UFC 247 for free while Jones Reyes takes over the TV channel and broadcasts the details
nothing to hide
Jon Jones was tested 42 times in 2019 – but the UFC champion insists he’s clean
calendar
UFC 2020 schedule: All major upcoming events, including Jones and Khabib
graduation
Forbes reveals that UFC expert Rogan earns almost as much with his podcast as McGregor
no rematch
Khabib says he won’t beat Conor McGregor again – not even for $ 100 million
content
According to manager, Conor McGregor is happier at £ 170 with a possible slight return
grisly
UFC star wanted to amputate fingers and screw ligaments to the bone to save careers
bad blood
McGregor admits that the feud with Chabib has gone too far – but he insists that Russian started it
The two-time UFC champion is widely considered one of the best ever and beat Tiago Santos in his 25th career win last July.
He’s up against California’s thug Reyes this weekend. The 30-year-old has an undefeated UFC record of 12 wins from 12 fights after his win over Chris Weidman in October.
UFC 247: date and UK start time
The main UFC event is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th and will take place at the Toyota Center with 19,000 seats in Houston, Texas.
Preparations begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, which is 11:15 p.m. here in the UK.
Before the main card, the preliminary rounds with Trevin Giles and Alex Morono begin at around 1 a.m. in the UK.
And the main card itself starts at 3 a.m. So expect the ring to run for the main event some time later Sunday, 4.30 a.m.
UFC 2020 schedule: All major upcoming events, including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC 247: TV station and live stream
The action from Houston will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the main event is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK.
The coverage of the preliminary round and the main map starts at 1 a.m.
If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.
If you are an EE phone customer, you can follow the event for free. EE customers can sign up for a three-month free trial at BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150.
A UFC Fight Pass is available from £ 6.99 if you want to stream wherever you are and want to see the early preparation show.
Conor McGregor gives emotional interview after winning UFC 246
UFC 247: full combat card
main card
- Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)
- Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)
- Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige (featherweight)
- Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)
prelims
- Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (Middleweight)
- Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (Welterweight)
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee (female flyweight)
Early preliminary round
- Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)
- Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte (bantamweight)
- Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez (Bantamweight)